There were multiple people that participated at the Highland County Fair with their goats and ended up with a lot of success. Pictured above is Adrionna Phillips placing Reserve Overall Showman, Grand Champion Market Weather, fifth overall market weather and Grand Champion Breeding Doe. Others that participated were Destiney Kipp placing fourth in goat showmanship. She jad two class winners in the market goat show and third overall middle weight market goat. She also won skiliathon in goats and Outstanding Market Exhhibitor in goats. Emma Helterbrand placed third in both of her classes and for showmanship she got third in her class.

Submitted photo