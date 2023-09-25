Jo and Gene Fetters are pictured in their homemade “Flintstones” costumes and car. Their Fred and Wilma Flintstone outfits took home the top prize in the 2022 Healthy Halloween Senior Expo at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center. Submitted photo

You don’t have to dress up but you might have more fun along with a chance to win a prize when the annual Healthy Halloween Senior Expo is held Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro.

“It’s free, and you don’t even have to be from Highland County,” said Mechell Karnes, executive director of the senior center. “We have businesses coming from Highland, Adams, Brown and Clinton counties with a total of around 40, which is about double what we typically have. They’ll be offering things you need for everyday life, plus it’s fun because we have all different types of events going on.”

The doors open at 10 a.m. and the event ends at 2 p.m.

There will be a costume contest with prizes, business bingo with the businesses giving away prizes, billiards and cornhole tournaments, raffles, lots of free information, live music, and lunch will be available for purchase.

The businesses will be decorated in Halloween themes and those attending will have a chance to vote for their favorite with a prize going to the business that receives the most votes.

The center will also be collecting liquid soap.

“If you bring in the most ounces of liquid soap — preferably Dawn — you could win a $100 gift card, and there are prizes for second and third place, too,” Karnes said.

There will be prizes of a $50 gift card, a $25 gift card and a gift for the top three costumes as selected by a panel of judges. There will also be prizes for the billiards and cornhole tournaments, and there will be raffles and giveaways. Karnes said attendees will be able to sign up for prize giveaways at each of the business booths.

“If you need a ride FRS will pick you up at home, bring you to the center and then take back home for free,” Karnes said. “You have to call FRS to arrange pick-up and tell them you want to go to the senior expo.”

The businesses pay a fee to set up at the senior center, which defrays costs for the center.

The event has been held outdoors in recent years but is moving back inside the center this year.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.