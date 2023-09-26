Donald Earl Hauke

Donald Earl Hauke, 91, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away late Sunday evening, Sept. 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 18, 1931, in Brown County, Ohio, son of the late Harold H. and Jonetta (Moon) Hauke.

On July 3, 1952, he married Phyllis (Lewis) Hauke, who survives.

Donald was a 1949 graduate of Whiteoak High School and a former member of Knights of Pythias and Whiteoak Valley Grange #2039. He was a member of the Brick Layers Local Union #18 in the Cincinnati area and a lifelong farmer.

Surviving are his loving wife of 71 years, Phyllis Hauke; eight children, Donald P. (Ronda) Hauke, M. Dennis Hauke, Pamela J. (Mike) McGinnis, Nancy G. (Denny) Dunlap, Marcy A. Christophel, Richard T. (Teresa) Hauke, Andrew H. (fiancée Mindy Petitt) Hauke and Melanie B. (Chad) Hawk; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Douglas (Vicky) Lewis and Larry Beach; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Victor H. (Marilynn) Hauke and Charles L. (Mary Ruth) Hauke; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hauke; son-in-law, Jerry Christophel; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Caroline (Dale) Louderback; and a sister-in-law, Janalyn Beach.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at Mowrystown Presbyterian Church, 3 W. Main St., Mowrystown, with the Rev. Mike Brazelle and Steve Warnock officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The dgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

Contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2, Mowrystown, Ohio 45155.

