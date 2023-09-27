Livestock judging at the fair

During the week of the Highland County Fair, six members of the Hillsboro FFA competed in livestock judging including Blake Herdman, Corbin Winkle, Emma Yochum, Claire Winkle, Jacob Seaman and Cameron Burkard. These members had to judge eight classes of four different species. They then had to place each class and answer questions relating to the class. Herdman, Yochum, Corbin Winkle and Claire Winkle received champion senior team in judging. Herdman was also second individual senior and Corbin Winkle was fourth individual senior. Claire Winkle was eighth individual junior, and Seaman was sixth overall junior. These members did a great job at competing and getting practice for future judging contests. “Livestock judging is a great event for all members, especially those involved with livestock. It can help you become a better stockman and helps you to expand your horizons,” said Corbin Winkle. Pictured (l-r) are Emma Yochum, Blake Herdman, Corbin Winkle and Claire Winkle.

Submitted photo