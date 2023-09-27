Precinct election officials needed

The Highland County Board of Elections is in need of precinct election officials to serve on Election Day for the Nov. 7, 2023 General Election.

Precinct election officials must be registered voters of Highland County. Precinct election officials make $125 for working on Election Day and $20 for attending the precinct election official training. High school and Post Secondary students that are 17 years old are eligible to serve as precinct election officials.

If you are interested, call the board office at 937-393-9961 to schedule a training session. Training dates and times are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 2

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

(Voting location managers, rovers, setup crew)

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1-4 p.m.

5:30-8:30 p.m

Wednesday, Oct. 18

(Youth at the booth)

5-8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

9 a.m. to 12 noon

1-4 p.m.

6-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1-4 p.m.

6-9 p.m.

Submitted by David Tolliver, Highland County Board of Elections.