HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dakota White, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

William Shaw, 48, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

John Merrick, 54, of Hillsboro, was arrested for violation of a protection order.

Robert Gibson, 57, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Jamie Ballein, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Jerry Olderham, 51, of Hillsboro, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

Sept. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Corey Saldano, 73, of Hillsboro, was cited for two counts of OVI, driving under suspension and failure to file for registration.

Emily Webb, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

Jason Webb, 45, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.