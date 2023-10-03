Grand jury hands down indictments on 5

Younker

Two Chillicothe men charged with aggravated robbery among other charges were among five people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Darnell Thompson, 22, and Cameron Renner, 19, were indicted on one count of complicity to aggravated robbery a first-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of gun specifications. Renner also had one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, around Aug. 16, 2023, and continuing through Aug. 17, 2023, Thompson and Renner knowingly helped each other and two other accomplices in committing a violation.

According to court documents for the second count, around Aug. 16, 2023, and continuing through Aug. 17, 2023, Thompson and Renner, in attempting a theft offense, or in fleeing immediately after the offense or attempt, had a Taurus PT 140 .40 caliber handgun and displayed the weapon.

According to court documents for the third count, around Aug. 16, 2023, and continuing through Aug. 17, 2023, Thompson and Renner knowingly caused or attempted to cause serious physical harm to the victim with a Taurus PT 140 .40 caliber handgun.

According to court documents for the gun specification counts, the grand jurors found that around Aug. 16, 2023, and continuing through Aug. 17, 2023, Thompson and Renner had a firearm on or about their person or under their control while committing an aggravated robbery.

According to court documents for Renner’s final count, on or around Aug. 16, 2023, and continuing through Aug. 17, 2023, Renner, under disability, acquired a Taurus PT 140 .40 caliber handgun. Renner was under indictment for or having been convicted of a felony offense of violence.

In other indictments, Mark Younker, 28, Xenia, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

According to court documents for the first count, around Aug. 25, 2023, Younker, while fleeing from a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal to a stop, caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or their property.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Aug. 25, 2023, Younker received a 1996 Chevrolet truck, a motor vehicle, which was someone else’s property, which Younker had reasonable cause to believe was obtained through the commission of a theft.

According to court documents for the third count, Younker knowingly acquired a 12-gauge Ithaca Model 37 with a barrel of 13 7/8 inches long (sawed-off shotgun).

According to court documents for the fourth count, the grand jurors found that around Aug. 25, 2023, Younker possessed a 12-gauge Ithaca Model 37 that was subject to forfeiture due to its use in the commission of the offense.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Andrew Caroppoli, 65, Springfield, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.

* James Brown Jr., 43, Greenfield, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and theft by deception, also a fifth-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.