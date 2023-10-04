SWCD Poster Contest winners announced

Bright Local Middle School poster contest winners were (l-r) Kellen Crowe, Madelyn Howard and Emma Howard. Submitted photo Greenfield McClain Middle School poster contest winners were (l-r) Layken Vickers, Breslyn Lyons and Renick Gray. Submitted photo Hillsboro Middle School poster contest winners (l-r) were Abriann Anderson, Hailee Roades and Zoey Paxton. Submitted photo Lynchburg-Clay Middle School poster contest winners were (l-r) Brayden Hill, Camryn Hubbard and Kathleen Henderson. Submitted photo Fairfield Middle School poster contest winners were (l-r) Lily White, Blakeley Chain and Kourtney Chambliss. Submitted photo

Students from all the Highland County middle schools were given an opportunity to design a poster with the theme “One Water”.

The posters were created on paper grocery bags donated by Hillsboro Kroger. The top three poster winners from each school received a gift donated by the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Each of the top school posters were then judged for the overall top five county poster winners, which will receive cash awards sponsored by the Highland County Farm Bureau.

The 2023 Overall County Conservation Poster Contest winners are: first place, Madelyn Howard from Bright Local; second place, Layken Vickers from Greenfield; third place, Hailee Roades from Hillsboro; fourth place, Kathleen Henderson from Lynchburg-Clay; and fifth place, Kourtney Chambliss from Fairfield.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, operations manager, Highland SWCD.