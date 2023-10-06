Ghost Walk Monday

The Greenfield Historical Society will host its annual Ghost Walk at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9. On Saturday, Oct. 7, the historical society will hosts its annual History Day. Pictured is a scene from a past Ghost Walk in the Old Burying Ground. Submitted photo

The Greenfield Historical Society’s annual Ghost Walk will happen on Monday, Oct. 9 in the Old Burying Ground next to the Travellers Rest, which will open at 5 p.m. for guests to visit the updated Waddell, Wilknit, TAPATCO and medical displays.

The walk will begin at 6 p.m. As always, light refreshments will be available after the walk.

Isaac Smith was a tavern owner and replaced Noble Crawford as Greenfield’s postmaster. Smith will be portrayed by Terry Washburn. Allison Gingerich will portray Margaret Bigham, who will be visiting the gravesite of her daughter, Mary Eleanor Bigham. Eric Salyers will portray Garland Powell, who was the father of Scott Powell, a town marshal, and his grandson, Bull Powell, a tavern owner. Bull was also known as Boss Powell as he tried to control Greenfield from his tavern.

John Judkins will be the ghost of John Eckman, who will be visiting the grave of his daughter, Cordelia. Eckman was a lawyer, member of town council, mayor and judge. Mary Free Perry’s gravesite will be visited by the ghost of her husband, John Perry, played by Otis Wagner. Mary’s father was a Hessian soldier who fought on the British side during the American Revolution and decided to stay in the United States. Aidan Salyers will portray George H. S. Culter, a member of Co. C, 89th, Reg. O.V.I., who died at Nashville during the Civil War.

“Also, a reminder that History Day is Oct. 7, just two days prior to the Ghost Walk. Come join us Oct. 7 for History Day and then return on Oct. 9 for the Ghost Walk,” the historical society said in a news release.

Submitted by Harold Schmidt, Greenfield Historical Society.