Hillsboro 14th, McClain 17th

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the official weekly football computer ratings.

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Canton McKinley (7-1) 24.2639, 2. Wadsworth (7-1) 22.3125, 3. Cleveland Heights (7-1) 21.4809, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) 21.1047, 5. Mentor (5-3) 15.3516, 6. Medina (5-3) 12.0625, 7. Lorain (7-1) 11.9817, 8. Berea-Midpark (4-4) 11.4125, 9. Massillon Jackson (4-4) 10.3125, 10. Canton GlenOak (4-4) 9.5421, 11. Cle. John Marshall (3-4) 5.8432, 12. Strongsville (3-5) 5.2923, 13. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-7) 4.0938, 14. Euclid (1-7) 2.8228, 15. Elyria (1-7) 2.5, 16. Parma Normandy (1-6) 2.0794, 17. Brunswick (1-7) 1.4625, 18. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-7) 1.3561

Region 2 – 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (7-1) 25.1125, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-1) 21.525, 3. Centerville (7-1) 19.575, 4. Findlay (6-2) 18.6125, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-2) 18.5625, 6. Dublin Coffman (6-2) 16.7125, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-2) 16.6625, 8. Delaware Hayes (7-1) 16.1125, 9. Perrysburg (6-2) 14.4625, 10. Miamisburg (6-2) 14.125, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-4) 12.65, 12. Kettering Fairmont (4-4) 11.25, 13. Marysville (4-4) 10.15, 14. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-6) 6.7765, 15. Springfield (3-5) 4.8355, 16. Dublin Jerome (2-6) 4.7125, 17. Beavercreek (2-6) 2.4741

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Bradley (8-0) 25.1, 2. Pickerington North (8-0) 22.5991, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (8-0) 19.95, 4. Pickerington Central (5-3) 14.75, 5. Westerville North (6-2) 14.6625, 6. Hilliard Darby (4-4) 14.3875, 7. Upper Arlington (5-3) 12.2, 8. Grove City (4-4) 11.925, 9. Hilliard Davidson (4-4) 9.8375, 10. Lancaster (4-4) 9.625, 11. Thomas Worthington (5-3) 9.175, 12. New Albany (3-5) 7.175, 13. Groveport-Madison (4-4) 6.9375, 14. Westerville Central (1-7) 3.3125, 15. Newark (2-6) 3.1375, 16. Reynoldsburg (1-7) 1.9625, 17. Galloway Westland (1-7) 1.9

Region 4 – 1. Milford (8-0) 24.075, 2. Cin. Princeton (8-0) 22.65, 3. Cin. St. Xavier (4-4) 15.8571, 4. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-3) 13.9255, 5. West Chester Lakota West (6-2) 13.275, 6. Hamilton (6-2) 12.625, 7. Cin. Elder (5-3) 12.3587, 8. Lebanon (5-3) 10.825, 9. Cin. Sycamore (5-3) 9.8625, 10. Mason (4-4) 7.75, 11. Cin. Oak Hills (3-5) 6.3375, 12. Middletown (3-5) 6.125, 13. Cin. Western Hills (3-5) 4.775, 14. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-5) 4.2125, 15. Springboro (1-7) 1.8625, 16. Fairfield (1-7) 1.4625, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (1-7) 0.8125, 18t. Cin. Colerain (0-8) 0, 18t. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-8) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-0) 26.3836, 2. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-1) 20.4063, 3. Hudson (6-2) 19.916, 4. Painesville Riverside (7-1) 19.5875, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (6-2) 13.9949, 6. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-4) 12.9255, 7. Shaker Hts. (7-1) 12.4577, 8. Barberton (5-3) 10.5322, 9. Warren G. Harding (4-4) 9.4732, 10. Cle. John Hay (4-4) 8.9169, 11. Austintown-Fitch (4-3) 8.6019, 12. Garfield Hts. (3-5) 6.25, 13. Cle. Benedictine (3-5) 5.875, 14. Akron Firestone (4-4) 5.6375, 15. Maple Hts. (4-4) 5.5543, 16. Twinsburg (4-4) 5.1375, 17. Eastlake North (3-5) 4.9375, 18. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-5) 4.6, 19. Mayfield (3-5) 4.4209, 20. Solon (1-6) 2.746

Region 6 – 1. Avon (8-0) 25.7715, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-2) 18.225, 3. Medina Highland (7-1) 15.4625, 4. Avon Lake (6-2) 14.7375, 5. Olmsted Falls (6-2) 14.2054, 6. Sylvania Southview (5-3) 11.425, 7. North Ridgeville (5-3) 11.3625, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (5-3) 10.3375, 9. Westlake (5-3) 9.6111, 10. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-5) 9.0057, 11. Oregon Clay (3-5) 8.725, 12. Tol. Start (4-4) 7.425, 13. Grafton Midview (3-5) 7.225, 14. Cle. Rhodes (4-4) 7.0569, 15. Lakewood (2-6) 6.0689, 16. Fremont Ross (2-6) 5.9375, 17. Amherst Steele (3-5) 5.4375, 18. Sylvania Northview (2-6) 4.925, 19. Tol. St. John’s (3-5) 4.4063, 20. Holland Springfield (2-6) 4.2875

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (8-0) 29.5652, 2. Canal Winchester (8-0) 21.7, 3. Uniontown Lake (6-2) 15.2696, 4. Green (5-3) 13.6375, 5. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (6-2) 12.0423, 6. Cols. Briggs (5-3) 11.625, 7. Cols. Northland (7-1) 11.55, 8. Westerville South (4-4) 10.375, 9. Cols. Independence (3-5) 10.1, 10. Cols. Walnut Ridge (3-5) 9.1957, 11. Massillon Perry (4-4) 9.1136, 12. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-5) 8.3546, 13. North Canton Hoover (3-4) 7.3571, 14. Cols. St. Charles (4-4) 7.3125, 15. Cols. Whetstone (3-5) 6.0125, 16. Grove City Central Crossing (3-5) 5.725, 17. Marion Harding (3-5) 5.5125, 18. Ashville Teays Valley (4-4) 5.0125, 19. Logan (2-6) 4.7973, 20. Sunbury Big Walnut (3-5) 4.3375

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Anderson (7-1) 20.1375, 2. Cin. Withrow (7-1) 17.4125, 3. Troy (7-1) 17.2607, 4. Clayton Northmont (5-3) 16.5158, 5. Harrison (6-2) 16.4722, 6. Cin. Winton Woods (6-2) 14.2625, 7. Loveland (5-3) 11.425, 8. Kings Mills Kings (4-4) 10.1875, 9. Xenia (4-4) 9.25, 10. Cin. LaSalle (4-4) 9.0934, 11. Lima Senior (6-2) 8.875, 12. Sidney (4-4) 7.475, 13. Riverside Stebbins (4-4) 6.325, 14. Fairborn (3-5) 5.125, 15. Cin. Turpin (3-5) 4.325, 16. Piqua (2-6) 3.8375, 17. Trenton Edgewood (2-6) 3.8, 18. Oxford Talawanda (2-6) 3.0875, 19. Hamilton Ross (2-6) 2.9375, 20. Day. Belmont (1-6) 0.7143

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Youngstown Ursuline (8-0) 23.8393, 2. Geneva (7-1) 20.5871, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-1) 19.975, 4. Aurora (7-1) 16.2875, 5. Akron East (7-1) 15.4014, 6. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-3) 15.1837, 7. Hunting Valley University School (5-2) 14.2679, 8. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-2) 13.923, 9. Canfield (4-3) 13.5056, 10. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (6-2) 13.3125, 11. Madison (7-1) 13.0625, 12. Chardon (5-3) 12.5536, 13. New Philadelphia (6-2) 11.55, 14. Gates Mills Hawken (5-3) 11.2625, 15. Alliance (4-4) 10.5, 16. Youngstown Chaney (4-3) 8.7608, 17. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-4) 8.525, 18. Dover (4-4) 8.0791, 19. Alliance Marlington (5-3) 7.6709, 20. Chesterland West Geauga (3-5) 7.45

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (8-0) 23.6563, 2. Norton (8-0) 20.553, 3. Tiffin Columbian (7-1) 19.725, 4. Mansfield Senior (6-2) 17.8624, 5. Ontario (8-0) 17.725, 6. Rocky River (7-1) 16.4005, 7. Medina Buckeye (7-1) 15.6625, 8. Bay Village Bay (7-1) 14.75, 9. Defiance (6-2) 14.175, 10. Sandusky (5-3) 14.15, 11. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-3) 9.8125, 12. Clyde (4-4) 8.7986, 13. Ashland (4-4) 8.2125, 14. Bowling Green (5-3) 7.525, 15. Maumee (4-4) 6.5, 16. Norwalk (3-5) 6.1534, 17. Richfield Revere (3-5) 5.225, 18. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-5) 4.7875, 19. Lexington (3-5) 4.675, 20. Tol. Scott (4-4) 4.425

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (8-0) 23.1625, 2. London (8-0) 20.3, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-1) 18.9205, 4. Jackson (7-1) 17.2247, 5. Granville (8-0) 14.6625, 6. Bellefontaine (6-2) 14.2, 7. Cols. Hamilton Township (8-0) 13.825, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-2) 11.9625, 9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (5-3) 11.6875, 10. New Concord John Glenn (7-1) 10.2, 11. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-4) 9.2375, 12. Marietta (4-4) 7.047, 13. The Plains Athens (4-4) 6.0875, 14. Cols. South (4-4) 6.0688, 15. Cols. Beechcroft (4-4) 5.625, 16. Bexley (3-5) 4.9375, 17. Chillicothe (1-7) 1.8106, 18. Zanesville (1-7) 1.625, 19. Circleville (1-7) 1.5125, 20. Cols. Centennial (1-7) 0.6875

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (8-0) 21.9625, 2. Vandalia Butler (6-2) 15.425, 3. Celina (7-1) 14.4375, 4. Trotwood-Madison (6-2) 14.25, 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-2) 14.075, 6. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-2) 13.1654, 7. Cin. Mount Healthy (6-2) 12.1408, 8. Wapakoneta (6-2) 11.9125, 9. Wilmington (6-2) 11.4875, 10. Bellbrook (5-3) 10.2375, 11. New Richmond (5-3) 8.7375, 12. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-5) 8.1, 13. Elida (5-3) 7.85, 14. Hillsboro (4-4) 6.9125, 15. Day. Oakwood (3-5) 6.25, 16. Monroe (2-6) 4.625, 17t. Day. Carroll (2-6) 4.2875, 17t. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-6) 4.2875, 19. Day. Thurgood Marshall (2-5) 3.4042, 20. Franklin (2-6) 3.2

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Canton South (8-0) 19.7625, 2. Mentor Lake Cath. (7-1) 18.2229, 3. Streetsboro (7-1) 17.2247, 4. Beloit West Branch (7-1) 15.6616, 5. Poland Seminary (7-1) 15.1566, 6. Struthers (6-2) 14.889, 7. Niles McKinley (5-3) 10.9, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-4) 10.2128, 9. Lisbon Beaver (5-3) 9.0125, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-3) 7.475, 11. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-4) 7.4125, 12. Girard (4-4) 7.2, 13. East Liverpool (5-3) 6.8625, 14. Hubbard (4-4) 6.4171, 15. Peninsula Woodridge (4-4) 6.375, 16. Akron Buchtel (3-5) 5.6218, 17. Warrensville Hts. (2-6) 4.3, 18. Mogadore Field (3-5) 4.0293, 19. Ravenna (3-5) 3.9457, 20. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-6) 3.1771

Region 14 – 1. Sandusky Perkins (7-0) 20.4365, 2. Cle. Glenville (5-2) 13.7176, 3. Millersburg West Holmes (6-2) 12.5375, 4. Shelby (6-2) 12.3875, 5. Caledonia River Valley (4-4) 10.5375, 6. Van Wert (5-3) 10.4375, 7. Galion (5-3) 10.3625, 8. Bellevue (3-5) 8.9577, 9. Wauseon (5-3) 8.7375, 10. Napoleon (4-4) 8.15, 11. Oberlin Firelands (4-4) 8.05, 12. Bryan (5-3) 7.6625, 13. Lima Bath (4-4) 6.075, 14. St. Marys Memorial (4-4) 6.0, 15. Cle. Central Cath. (3-5) 5.1403, 16. Vermilion (3-5) 4.8, 17. Elyria Cath. (2-6) 3.7487, 18. Upper Sandusky (4-4) 3.725, 19. Kenton (2-6) 3.0875, 20. Fostoria (2-6) 2.8125

Region 15 – 1. Thornville Sheridan (8-0) 21.2125, 2. Steubenville (7-1) 20.0638, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-2) 17.3718, 4. St. Clairsville (7-1) 17.0688, 5. Newark Licking Valley (6-2) 14.6173, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (7-1) 14.1, 7. Cols. Bishop Ready (7-1) 13.6654, 8. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-2) 13.375, 9. Cols. East (6-2) 13.2904, 10. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-1) 12.9796, 11. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-3) 11.9968, 12. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-3) 11.0625, 13. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 10.6125, 14. McArthur Vinton County (7-1) 10.3876, 15. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-4) 9.3125, 16. Carrollton (5-3) 9.2125, 17. Johnstown (4-4) 7.325, 18. McConnelsville Morgan (4-4) 6.525, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Union (4-4) 4.7375, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-5) 4.6288

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-0) 25.5, 2. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 16.5, 3. Cin. Taft (6-2) 15.7577, 4t. Springfield Shawnee (7-1) 15.025, 4t. Chillicothe Unioto (7-1) 15.025, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-3) 11.6578, 7. Cin. Indian Hill (6-2) 11.6125, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (4-4) 11.4129, 9. Waverly (5-3) 11.0833, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (4-4) 10.975, 11. Eaton (6-2) 10.075, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-3) 9.8316, 13. Urbana (6-2) 8.8775, 14. Cleves Taylor (4-4) 7.642, 15. Day. Dunbar (4-3) 7.5963, 16. Reading (5-3) 7.475, 17. Greenfield McClain (5-3) 7.2375, 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-4) 7.1125, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-4) 6.675, 20. Batavia (3-5) 6.375

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Perry (8-0) 22.0625, 2. Canfield South Range (7-1) 19.6951, 3. Creston Norwayne (8-0) 16.3, 4. Cadiz Harrison Central (6-2) 12.875, 5. Garrettsville Garfield (8-0) 12.8444, 6. Lorain Clearview (6-2) 11.5332, 7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-2) 10.6625, 8. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-3) 8.2625, 9. Burton Berkshire (4-4) 7.8441, 10. Conneaut (5-3) 7.7125, 11. Richmond Edison (6-2) 7.3889, 12. Cortland Lakeview (4-4) 7.1125, 13. Youngstown Liberty (3-5) 5.95, 14. Smithville (5-3) 4.5082, 15. Orrville (4-4) 4.5, 16. Chagrin Falls (3-5) 4.35, 17. Coshocton (2-6) 4.0125, 18. Navarre Fairless (2-6) 3.8375, 19. Mantua Crestwood (4-4) 3.2986, 20. Wooster Triway (3-5) 3.2625

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (8-0) 19.125, 2. Milan Edison (7-1) 15.6547, 3. Oak Harbor (8-0) 15.475, 4. Archbold (7-1) 14.05, 5. Coldwater (8-0) 13.4625, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1) 12.925, 7. Genoa Area (6-2) 12.6, 8. Huron (6-2) 11.3112, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (7-1) 10.55, 10. Marion Pleasant (5-3) 8.9125, 11. Marengo Highland (4-4) 7.575, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-3) 6.4875, 13. Spencerville (3-5) 5.425, 14. Fredericktown (3-5) 4.4, 15. Port Clinton (3-5) 4.2625, 16. Richwood North Union (3-5) 4.0375, 17. Willard (4-4) 3.6812, 18. Delta (3-5) 2.975, 19. Bloomdale Elmwood (2-6) 2.7557, 20. Tontogany Otsego (2-6) 2.6125

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (7-1) 18.9375, 2. Proctorville Fairland (7-1) 18.0669, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-1) 17.4675, 4. Zanesville West Muskingum (7-1) 15.45, 5. Barnesville (8-0) 15.4407, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (8-0) 14.95, 7. Portsmouth West (7-1) 14.9211, 8. Heath (6-2) 11.3125, 9. South Point (5-3) 9.9217, 10. Cols. Africentric (5-3) 9.6625, 11. Wheelersburg (4-3) 9.3283, 12. Belmont Union Local (5-3) 8.5332, 13. Utica (5-3) 7.9875, 14. New Lexington (4-4) 7.925, 15. Minford (4-3) 7.0476, 16. Centerburg (4-4) 6.8125, 17. Portsmouth (4-4) 6.709, 18. Worthington Christian (3-5) 6.411, 19. Chesapeake (3-5) 5.2759, 20. Piketon (5-3) 4.9834

Region 20 – 1. Germantown Valley View (8-0) 18.7125, 2. Waynesville (7-1) 17.1, 3. Brookville (7-1) 13.6, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (6-2) 10.0625, 5. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-2) 9.2625, 6. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-2) 9.1736, 7. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-3) 8.7875, 8. Springfield Northeastern (6-2) 8.7125, 9. Middletown Madison (4-4) 8.3876, 10. Blanchester (5-3) 8.35, 11. Jamestown Greeneview (5-3) 7.3875, 12. Bethel-Tate (4-4) 6.9855, 13. Cin. Madeira (3-5) 6.8, 14. Cin. Mariemont (4-4) 6.725, 15. Casstown Miami East (4-4) 6.45, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 5.6051, 17. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-4) 4.6888, 18. Carlisle (2-6) 4.3625, 19. Williamsport Westfall (4-4) 3.95, 20. Springfield Northwestern (3-5) 3.825

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (7-1) 17.1403, 2. Rootstown (7-0) 12.7384, 3. Mogadore (5-2) 11.7078, 4. Hanoverton United (7-1) 10.1625, 5. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (6-2) 9.6125, 6. Andover Pymatuning Valley (5-3) 9.4962, 7. Canton Central Cath. (5-3) 9.2141, 8. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-1) 8.9603, 9. Middlefield Cardinal (5-3) 7.4375, 10. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-4) 6.8125, 11. Mineral Ridge (5-3) 6.3, 12. Columbiana Crestview (4-4) 5.6625, 13. Rittman (5-3) 5.5953, 14. Brookfield (4-4) 5.575, 15. Ravenna Southeast (6-2) 5.3327, 16. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-4) 4.225, 17. Columbiana (3-5) 3.975, 18. Garfield Hts. Trinity (3-5) 3.1667, 19. Atwater Waterloo (2-6) 3.125, 20. Wickliffe (2-6) 2.9783

Region 22 – 1. Bluffton (8-0) 14.9625, 2. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-1) 13.298, 3. Columbus Grove (6-2) 12.3875, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (8-0) 12.1696, 5. Carey (6-2) 10.1357, 6. Defiance Tinora (5-3) 9.65, 7. Tol. Ottawa Hills (7-1) 9.2028, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-2) 9.0871, 9. Sullivan Black River (6-2) 7.0026, 10. Attica Seneca East (5-3) 6.15, 11. Ashland Mapleton (4-4) 6.0164, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (4-4) 5.4375, 13. Ashland Crestview (3-5) 4.625, 14. Kansas Lakota (3-5) 4.4918, 15. Castalia Margaretta (4-4) 4.2219, 16. Paulding (5-3) 3.9875, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (4-4) 3.825, 18. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-5) 2.7891, 19. Van Buren (2-6) 2.7375, 20. Metamora Evergreen (2-6) 2.45

Region 23 – 1. West Jefferson (8-0) 19.5625, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-0) 18.8875, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (5-2) 11.8638, 4. Galion Northmor (6-2) 9.475, 5. Nelsonville-York (7-1) 9.303, 6. Martins Ferry (5-3) 8.6641, 7. Howard East Knox (5-3) 7.575, 8. Grandview Hts. (5-3) 7.4125, 9. Glouster Trimble (4-3) 7.3175, 10. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-4) 7.0095, 11. Newcomerstown (5-3) 6.8, 12. Marion Elgin (6-2) 6.5875, 13. Bellaire (4-4) 6.2519, 14. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-4) 5.9, 15. Grove City Christian (5-3) 5.0875, 16. Johnstown Northridge (2-6) 4.575, 17. Loudonville (3-5) 4.2, 18. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-5) 3.7054, 19. Crooksville (3-5) 3.4625, 20. Newark Cath. (2-6) 3.4457

Region 24 – 1. Williamsburg (8-0) 18.5125, 2. Versailles (7-1) 14.0875, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-1) 13.7625, 4. West Liberty-Salem (7-1) 12.8625, 5. Cin. Country Day (8-0) 11.6596, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (7-1) 11.0875, 7. Anna (3-5) 5.6875, 8. New Paris National Trail (4-4) 4.875, 9. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-4) 4.7832, 10. Harrod Allen East (3-5) 4.5375, 11. Rockford Parkway (2-6) 4.375, 12. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-5) 2.7241, 13. New Lebanon Dixie (3-5) 2.4464, 14. Cin. Deer Park (2-6) 2.3625, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-6) 2.25, 16. Lucasville Valley (2-6) 1.8872, 17. Troy Christian (2-6) 1.325, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-7) 1.3, 19. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-7) 0.9625, 20t. Frankfort Adena (1-7) 0.95

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Malvern (7-1) 14.625, 2. Danville (8-0) 14.525, 3. Dalton (6-1) 13.7095, 4. New Middletown Springfield (6-2) 12.175, 5. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-2) 11.9154, 6. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-2) 11.5354, 7. Monroeville (6-2) 11.5234, 8. Lowellville (7-1) 11.2625, 9. Toronto (7-1) 11.125, 10. Steubenville Cath. Central (8-0) 10.7813, 11. Lucas (5-3) 10.0372, 12. Lisbon David Anderson (6-2) 9.0625, 13. Salineville Southern (6-2) 8.5875, 14. Norwalk St. Paul (4-4) 7.6951, 15. McDonald (5-3) 7.575, 16. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-4) 4.0, 17. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-5) 2.8431, 18. Ashtabula St. John School (2-5) 1.9206, 19. Richmond Hts. (1-6) 1.8771, 20. Strasburg-Franklin (2-6) 1.6375, 21. Warren John F. Kennedy (2-5) 1.5974

Region 26 – 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (7-1) 14.8125, 2. Tiffin Calvert (7-0) 14.1032, 3. McComb (7-1) 13.575, 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-0) 13.3939, 5. Antwerp (7-1) 12.4625, 6. Waynesfield-Goshen (8-0) 11.7125, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (5-3) 10.3875, 8. Leipsic (6-2) 10.0, 9. Defiance Ayersville (6-2) 9.975, 10. Lima Central Cath. (4-3) 9.8651, 11. Pioneer North Central (7-1) 9.3329, 12. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (6-2) 8.6875, 13. Edon (6-2) 8.5268, 14. Arlington (5-3) 8.4, 15. Gibsonburg (4-4) 7.517, 16. Montpelier (6-2) 7.2003, 17. Dola Hardin Northern (6-2) 7.175, 18. Convoy Crestview (5-3) 6.775, 19. Morral Ridgedale (5-3) 4.2875, 20. Ada (3-5) 4.1625

Region 27 – 1. Reedsville Eastern (7-1) 12.4271, 2. Beaver Eastern (8-0) 11.3523, 3. Caldwell (6-2) 8.8611, 4. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (6-2) 8.45, 5. Hannibal River (5-2) 8.2679, 6. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-3) 6.2691, 7. Waterford (5-3) 5.6875, 8. Beallsville (5-3) 5.6284, 9. Crown City South Gallia (6-2) 5.0757, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-4) 4.9491, 11. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-5) 4.5568, 12. Portsmouth Sciotoville (3-4) 4.1163, 13. Bridgeport (3-5) 3.9523, 14. Corning Miller (4-4) 3.9217, 15. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-6) 2.275, 16. Shadyside (2-6) 2.1349, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-5) 1.8059, 18. Racine Southern (2-6) 1.291, 19. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (2-6) 0.875, 20. New Matamoras Frontier (1-7) 0.5

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 17.325, 2. Ansonia (8-0) 15.6625, 3. DeGraff Riverside (7-1) 14.125, 4. Minster (7-1) 9.775, 5. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-1) 9.7209, 6. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (5-3) 9.225, 7. Cedarville (6-2) 8.0875, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (5-2) 7.9236, 9. Fort Loramie (5-3) 7.3125, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-3) 6.8375, 11. Mechanicsburg (4-4) 6.275, 12. Bradford (3-3) 4.9778, 13. New Bremen (3-5) 4.175, 14. St. Henry (2-6) 4.1625, 15. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-5) 4.0253, 16. Lockland (3-4) 2.5955, 17. Fayetteville-Perry (2-6) 1.2874, 18. Fort Recovery (1-7) 1.2, 19t. Springfield Cath. Central (1-7) 0.5625, 19t. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-7) 0.5625

Submitted by Tim Stried, director of media relations, OHSAA.