Jeepers Creepers returns to uptown

Jeeps are lined up along North High Street during last year’s Jeepers Creepers event, planned from Oct. 20 this year. Times-Gazette file photo

A signaling of the Halloween season is the return of the Jeepers Creepers event and that is no different this year. The Jeepers Creepers event returns on Friday, Oct. 20, from 5-10 p.m. at the Crossroads Park at 229 W. Main St. in Hillsboro.

Sasha Myers, an administrative assistant with the city of Hillsboro, said the event is free for anyone. She said it will consist of multiple activities including a costume contest and then the Jeep Dress-Up Contest. She said some people decide to dress up their Jeep prior to getting to the event, while others dress them up when they arrive.

She said there would be a cornhole tournament, which is the only event that costs money to take part in. Myers said the event costs $40 to enter, with registration to start at 4:30 p.m. and bags to fly at 5 p.m. She said the proceeds from the event will go to the Shop With a Cop Program and prizes will go to the winning team.

Other attractions include three food trucks — Tater Patch BBQ, Caleb Hill Concessions and Aloha Taco — a trunk or treat event involving the dressed-up Jeeps, live entertainment by Violet Embers and Sick Serenity, and a beer garden.

Myers said the beer garden would be helmed by the Hillsboro Elks361, and be open from 5-10 p.m. She also said the garden would be a part of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

She said this year is a continuation from last year when the city took over the event from the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA) and that the cornhole tournament and beer garden are new.

Myers Thursday that the Facebook listing for the event has 1,200 people that have responded that they are either interested in going or will be going. She also said around 300 to 400 people attended the event last year.

She said this year’s event will be at Crossroads Park, which is different from last year’s, which was in uptown Hillsboro. She said she hopes this would be a safer environment rather than having people cross the road and coming and going.

“I’m pretty excited,” Myers said. “I’m hoping the weather stays nice and everybody joins in on the fun and has a good time.”

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.