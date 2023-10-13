One-way street in Hillsboro rejected

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha and safety and service director Brianne Abbott are pictured at Thursday’s city council meeting. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro City Council approved three ordinances and five resolutions Thursday, but a proposal to make Johnson Street a one-way street was rejected.

A liquor license for Ninja Japanese Steakhouse was approved with no objections.

During his comments at the meeting, mayor Justin Harsha said the city has awarded a contract for the first phase of the Roberts Lane road project. “That first phase is going to be the dirt road, the preparation for Roberts Lane,” he said. “That bid did come in close to $300,000 under.” Harsha said work on the project will probably begin Oct. 20.

During her report to city council, Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott said the city issued 10 commercial building permits and 19 residential permits for the month of September. She said the city’s phase three storm sewer project is estimated to be completed by the end of November.

“We are going to ensure that the public ways will be safe by trick or treat, so there won’t be any gaping holes while kids are walking around,” said Abbott. She said council should expect to see legislation for the Beech and Railroad Street projects.

Abbott said a preconstruction meeting was held this month for the North High Street line replacement project. “Materials are delayed on that project, and it is slated to begin next spring,” she said.

“Private developments that are open to the public this month are Sassafras Kitchen, Patriot Public House, and Papa Johns,” said Abbott. “Starbucks also opened this month. Marshalls Department Store and Five Below have had building inspections, and they are in the process of hiring.”

“The city is awaiting building permits on the Marriott hotel project following the completion of the funding,” she said.

Civil service-employee relations chair Dan Baucher said the committee held meetings to discuss benefits for city employees and elected officials. It was agreed that a recommendation be made to the city council that language in the city’s employee handbook reflect that city employees are eligible to enroll in insurance benefits 30 days after the month of hire, and benefits will begin the first day of the month following the 30-day waiting period after the month of hire.

It was also agreed to recommend to the city council that health insurance be offered to the mayor, law director, municipal court judge, auditor and treasurer with no payout if declined to take effect immediately by suspending the three reading rule and passing as an emergency.

Street and Safety Committee Chair Adam Wilkin said the committee met to discuss security at city parks and a proposal to establish a one-way street on Johnson Street. It was agreed that Hillsboro Public Works Superintendent Shawn Adkins would seek pricing information for security equipment for Shaffer Park and update the committee at its next meeting.

“After hearing a lot of protest about Johnson Street becoming a one-way street, it was recommended that the legislation be pulled and everything be left in its current state,” said Wilkin.

The city council voted unanimously to reject the ordinance to establish a one-way street on Johnson Street.

An ordinance to repeal sections of the city ordinances pertaining to the Hillsboro Police Department that contradict the collective bargaining agreement was unanimously approved.

Three ordinances, one pertaining the clerk of council, one modifying the zoning classification of a parcel of land, and one referencing language in city ordinances pertaining to the city tax commissioner and deputy tax commissioner, were moved to a third reading.

An ordinance amending a section of the city ordinances pertaining to the exemption of income tax for individuals under 18 in order to comply with the Ohio Revised Code was moved to a second reading.

An ordinance to authorize and direct the safety and service director to enter into an agreement with the Highland County Commissioners to provide for indigent defendant counsel in the courts for 2024 was moved to a second reading.

A resolution transferring property to the Hillsboro Community Improvement Corporation was moved to a second reading.

A resolution to adopt a proposed 2024 tax budget was unanimously approved.

Four resolutions approving then and now certification by the city auditor for the payment of city projects were approved.

Three ordinances making supplemental appropriations for the city of Hillsboro in order to place money in the correct funds were approved.

An ordinance clarifying eligibility of benefits for elected officials as discussed in the report of the Civil Service-Employee Relations Committee was approved.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.