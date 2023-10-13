Pranksters warned, 4 inches of rain and school thieves

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1936, The Greenfield Republican reported that one of the largest Republican rallies “ever held in Greenfield” was planned for the Greenfield Armory as the National Republican headquarters and state headquarters planned to send a speaker and two representatives, respectively.

The State Division of Aid for the Aged praised Highland County’s office, saying that it was “rendering a most efficient service,” but that because only a limited number of new cases can be finished per month, a backlog was created.

Greenfield Mayor John Mains announced a warning to “pranksters” planning to celebrate Halloween with a little mischief that the village “would not tolerate any destruction of property,” which included an example of using obstructions in the streets pretending to be traffic hazards.

Col. Lynn Black, superintendent of the state patrol, warned Highland County bus passengers to not ride with their heads and arms out the window or waving and calling to people in other cars.

In sports, the matchup between Hillsboro and Greenfield in Hillsboro was postponed due to “wet grounds,” as four inches of water reportedly covered the Hillsboro field, with the matchup rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings including “Sing Baby Sing,” starring Alice Faye and Adolphe Menjou, “Three Godfathers,” starring Chester Morris and Irene Hervey, and “Palm Springs,” starring Frances Langford and Smith Ballew.

Chase Uhl, a licensed broker, advertised multiple farms including a 96-acre farm desirable for stock and poultry for $2,800 and “a nice poultry farm” with 16 acres for $2,000.

This week in 1961, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that James Hapner, Highland County representative to the General Assembly, planned to attend the Bureau of Unemployment Compensation (BUC) to talk about reopening the itinerant BUC office in Greenfield.

An unknown number of thieves entered the New Petersburg Elementary school building, therein consuming three-and-a-half pints of milk and stealing around $6 in change that they found in the desks of teachers.

The Greenfield Board of Education announced that it planned to hire a new elementary school teacher as well as reassign two teachers, with Barbara Armbrust hired to teach sixth grade, allowing Mary Vandemark to teach English and social sciences.

A meeting of the Highland County FFA held at the McClain Vocational Building featured an initiation of 60 boys into “Greenhands,” with all five county chapters, Fairfield, Lynchburg, Mowrystown, Hillsboro and McClain, on hand.

In sports, the McClain Tigers picked up their second South Central Ohio League win thanks to a 16-8 victory over the Pleasant View Panthers at Franklin Heights Stadium with touchdowns by Ralph Nooks, freshman tailback, and Fred McCoppin.

The Ranch Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised “Ocean’s 11,” a screenplay by Harry Brown and Charles Lederer based on a story by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell, directed by Lewis Milestone and starring Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Kroger advertised multiple products including three pounds of margarine for 59 cents, two cans of golden corn for 29 cents, a 25-pound bag of potatoes for 59 cents and a seven-rib end of pork roast for 35 cents per pound.

This week in 1986, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners planned to give out $117,800 for fiscal year 1986 Community Development Block Grant projects in the county including various sewer improvement projects.

Don Roberts, a farmer near Samantha, was named the top overall Ohio Conservation Farmer at the 1986 Ohio Conservation Farmer Awards at the Farm Science Review near London, Ohio.

Terry Washburn announced that he planned to resign as chairman of the Highland County Board Elections, with one reason being differences between the board and the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

The Fall Festival of Leaves announced multiple youth activities including a pet show, stuffed animal contest, youth parade as well as a little prince and princess contests.

In sports, the McClain eighth grade football team prepared for a meeting with unbeaten Wilmington with an easy 36-8 win over Circleville, headlined by a three-touchdown day by Mark Paugh.

The Rand Cinema, located at North Washington Street in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “One Crazy Summer,” starring John Cusack and Demi Moore, and “My Little Pony: The Movie,” starring Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.

Uhl’s Family Center, located at 1013 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including three six-ounce cans of tomato paste for $1, a pound of boneless round steak for $1.59, and a 46-ounce can of pineapple juice for 99 cents.

This week in 2011, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland District Hospital Foundation’s Inaugural Family Fun 5K saw people pleased with the result as Erik Allsop, Bainbridge, won the three-mile run with a time of 17:38.

The Hillsboro Police Department announced that it planned to give out a monetary reward for any information leading to finding the people responsible for damaging 50 tombstones at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

The Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities planned to appoint Fred Williams as its interim superintendent for six months as the organization conducted interviews for a successor.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office was awarded around $27,000 in federal traffic safety funding from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services for projects that would reduce fatal crashes and improve traffic safety.

In sports, the Fairfield volleyball team clinched the 2011 Southern Hills League Division II title thanks to a win over Fayetteville, with the five games going 27-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-25 and 15-9.

Abe’s Used Cars, LLC., located at 8345 U.S. Rt. 50 East in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 2003 Chevy Traiblazer LT 4×4 for $7,495 and a loaded 2004 Chevy Tahoe with 82,000 miles for $13,995.

