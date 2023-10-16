HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Oct. 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Cole McGovern, 25, of Pickerington, was cited for driving while texting.
Brock McKinley Jr., 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.
INCIDENT
A report was received of a dog bite that occurred in the 100 block of Key Street.
Oct. 12
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Cassandra Jolly, 32, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving while texting.
Oct. 13
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Gerald Williams, 62, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.
Sarah Flint, 39, of Winchester, was cited for driving while texting.
David Terry, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.