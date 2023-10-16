HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cole McGovern, 25, of Pickerington, was cited for driving while texting.

Brock McKinley Jr., 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

A report was received of a dog bite that occurred in the 100 block of Key Street.

Oct. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cassandra Jolly, 32, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving while texting.

Oct. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gerald Williams, 62, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Sarah Flint, 39, of Winchester, was cited for driving while texting.

David Terry, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.