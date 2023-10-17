Whiteoak duo 1-2 in SHAC cross country

Landon Eyre won the Southern Hills Athletic Conference title for the third consecutive year. Submitted photo Whiteoak freshman Addy Hauke finished seventh in the girls race. Submitted photo

For the third time in three years Whiteoak High School’s Landen Eyre won the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Cross Country title.

Fairfield captured the boys team title, while Whiteoak finished fourth and Lynchburg-Clay sixth out of the nine teams competing.

Eyre ran a 15:47 at Ripley to lead the field of 83 league runners. Teammate Weston Blair finished in second place in 16:50. Both of these runners also earned all-conference for their efforts.

Whiteoak’s Austin Richards, with his top time of the season, finished 35th at 20:27. Jake Ward 41st (20:40), Shawn Mitchell-Cox 48th (21:07), Shane Mitchell-Cox 64th (22:57) rounded out the team scoring for Whiteoak.

On the girls side of the championships freshman Addy Hauke set her new all-time personal best with a 22:34 and a seventh place finish which earned her a spot on the all-conference team. Lexi Taylor was 36th with a time of 28:41.

Whiteoak will run at the Southeast District Championships Saturday at the University of Rio Grande.

Boys team scores were: Fairfield 51, North Adams 69, Manchester 80, Whiteoak 119, Eastern Brown 138, Lynchburg-Clay 145, West Union 157, Ripley 177 and Fayetteville 249.

Following are the other Highland County finishers in the boys race listed by place, name, grade, school and time:

3. Kyler Fite 10 Lynchburg-Clay 17:14.3

5. Ryan Smith 9 Fairfield 17:41.2

9. Asher Faust 11 Lynchburg-Clay 18:23.6

10. Nolan Campbell 12 Fairfield 18:37.3

11. Zach Ahsaruk 10 Lee. Fairfield 18:41.6

12. Britton Campbell 12 Fairfield 18:53.0

13. Caleb Rice 9 Fairfield 18:57.9

18. Connor Ayers 9 Fairfield 19:19.5

31. Caden Faust 11 Lynchburg-Clay 20:12.9

34. Griffin Friend 9 Fairfield 20:25.6

37. Mason Lightle 9 Fairfield 20:32.5

40. Jordan Bennington 12 Fairfield 20:40.1

50. Aric Slack 9 Lynchburg-Clay 21:15.5

73. Greg Achterman 10 Fairfield 25:38.4

74. Hayden Barrera 12 Fairfield 25:48.4

79. Cayleb Watson 9 Lynchburg-Clay 27:08.4

Just two points separated the top three teams in the girls race and just seven points separated the top four teams.

Team scores from the girls that had just five schools field full teams were: West Union 61, Eastern Brown 62, Manchester 63, North Adams 68 and Fayetteville 76.

Individual Highland County results from a field of 45 runners in the girls are listed below by place, name, grade, school and time:

7. Addy Hauke 9 Whiteoak 22:34.1

19. Reese Ruble 10 Lynchburg-Clay 24:22.3

22. Madelyn Wiseman 10 Fairfield 25:03.6

28. Destiny Reynolds 9 Lynchburg-Clay 26:37.0

31. Claudia Etienne 10 Lynchburg-Clay 27:12.2

36 Lexi Taylor 10 Whiteoak 28:41.6

38. Campbell Anne Friend 12 Fairfield 29:35.6

39. Emelia Roehm 10 Fairfield 30:13.2

40. Eleanore Warner 9 Fairfield 30:24.1

Whiteoak coach Doug Hughes contributed to this story.