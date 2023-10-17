Roberts Lane extension underway

Pictured at the groundbreaking for the new Roberts Lane project in Hillsboro are (l-r) Hillsboro Auditor Dawson Barreras, Highland County Commissioner Terry Britton, Hillsboro Economic Development Coordinator Lauren Walker, Hillsboro City Council President Tom Eichinger, Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha, Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott, Hillsboro Public Works Superintendent Shawn Adkins, grant writer Kirby Ellison and engineer Gary Silcott. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha and other city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on the first phase of the Roberts Lane extension project Tuesday.

Harsha said plans for the project have been in the works since 2020. “Of course, it’s always been a vision — the end of Roberts Lane down there was left for the possibility of extension, but the time came,” he said. “It was time to do it.”

Harsha said the first phase of the project will cost less than $1.2 million, and the bid came in about $300,000 less than estimated. He said the entire project will cost about $13 million.

Harsha said the project will be critical to the economic development of Hillsboro. “We have run out of commercial land in the city of Hillsboro, and there are only a few lots available,” he said. “This is going to open up 50 acres of property to develop.”

He said the project will also improve the flow of traffic in the city. “It will help with the congestion because we’re going to have a different thoroughfare, and it’s also going to cut across and go to Fairground Road, so it will kind of be like a little bit of a bypass,” said Harsha. “So, I think it will help with congestion, but mainly it was the commercial development. I’m just excited for the city of Hillsboro.”

The project will include two roundabouts and a section of roadway connecting Roberts Lane and S.R. 73, essentially connecting two separate commercial districts within the city.

According to the project narrative laid out by the city, the proposed Roberts Lane extension “is a huge priority and necessity for the city of Hillsboro to welcome economic growth, expansion and retention.”

Hillsboro has seen a great deal of commercial development during the past few years, and the city currently has a limited supply of available vacant commercial property to increase economic development efforts.

“With the completely central location that opens up from this extension, the possibilities are endless for economic growth for our community and beyond,” the project narrative reads. “As a city, it is important to be intentional and proactive to continue the economic momentum we have seen over the last few years and our objective is to pave the way toward continued growth, development and progress for those who live, work and play in Hillsboro, Ohio.”

According to the narrative, the project has the potential to create jobs, provide entertainment, and create entrepreneurial opportunities in Hillsboro. It is also predicted in the narrative that the project will increase tax revenue locally and statewide as well as improve the quality of live for Southern Ohio residents.

“A project of this magnitude is an aggressive goal for a city of our size and funding opportunities will make this development a reality,” the narrative reads.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.