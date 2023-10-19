HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Oct. 14

INCIDENTS/ARREST

Deputies responded to a residence on North High Street in Mowrystown after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Gary R. Resibois, 43, Sardinia, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 7800 block of Oak Ridge Road reported receiving threats. This incident remains under investigation.

Oct. 15

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 9600 block of U.S. Route 50 after a report of a breaking and entering and theft. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of S.R. 72 after a report of a person with a gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined to be an accidental shooting. The victim was flown to a Dayton area hospital for treatment.

Oct. 16

INCIDENT/ARRESTS

A deputy responded to the 500 block of Elm Street in Leesburg to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Anthony L. Conley, 20, Leesburg, was arrested and charged with domestic violence, disorderly conduct and endangering children.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gary G. Butcher, 44, Chillicothe, assured clear distance.

Cory W. Rapp, 37, Hillsboro, driving under suspension, speeding.

Jared A. Rudolph, 30, Lynchburg, speeding in a school zone.

Johnny Wright Jr., 50, Hillsboro, possession of drugs.

Gina M. Perdue, 33, West Portsmouth, driving under suspension, failure to control, leaving the scene.