Local DAR hosts other chapters

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently hosted the Taliaferro, Sycamore and Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapters. The guest speaker was state regent Susan Leininger, who spoke of her state projects at the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead, owned and operated by the Ohio State DAR. She spoke not only of the up-keep of the property but of the many records stored there and the possibility of digitization in the future. PIctured (l-r) are WWAW Vice Regent Cara Pfeifer, state regent Susan Leininger; WWAW Regent Elissa Zornes; state vice regent Chris Nehring and SW District Director Judy Hoover. Submitted photo New member Mary Hawthorne (left) is pictured being sworn in by Chaplin Lois McLaughlin.

