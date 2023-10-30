100 Turkey Bingo at senior center

One Hundred Turkey Bingo will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. Submitted photo

For the first time in a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center will host 100 Turkey Bingo on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The doors open at 11 a.m., and the games will run from noon until around 3 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and includes four bingo cards. Tickets can be purchased online, at the senior center at 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro, or at the door the day of the event. The online tickets are “scratch offs” and offer those purchasing them another chance to win a turkey.

Visit www.highlandseniors.com to purchase tickets online.

The public is invited to the event which serves as a fundraiser for the center. You must be 18 to attend the event.

There will be 100 Butterball turkeys, averaging 13 pounds in weight, given away during the event. There will also be raffles for those paying admission for tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo and Cincinnati Museum.

Tickets for an additional raffle for a grill donated by Lowe’s, along with Thanksgiving side dishes, will be available for purchase at the center.

Lunch and snacks will also be available for purchase.

The turkeys will be ready to take home the day of the event.

“There is no prize limit, so if you bingo five times you’re going home with five turkeys,” said Mechell Karnes, executive director of the senior center.

The senior center has held several bingo events at the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro since COVID-19 arrived, but this will be the first since then that bingo has been hosted inside the senior center.

For more information call the center at 937-393-4745.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.