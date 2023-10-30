Greenfield Music City

On Oct. 27 a group of folks that included artists named in the mural, as well as family and friends, gathered for a photo by local photographer Mike Seely. Names in stars cut off at the top of this photo are Johnny Paycheck and Brad Martin. Photo by Susan Howland

A new mural celebrating Greenfield’s rich music history was recently unveiled in the village.

The mural, which was brought together in a matter of weeks and made possible with grant funding through the Ohio Arts Council, was completed by muralist Pamela Kellough. It depicts written music swirling up from the page, coming to life in vivid notes as it wraps around the colorful neck of a guitar and across piano keys. Around the edges are stars, all but one bearing the name of a local musician.

Greenfield’s musical history is rich and there are many more that have contributed and continue to contribute to the village’s music heritage. But for the first set of stars on the mural, strict criteria was used to determine the names that would go there, and all those listed have been or are currently signed, touring artists.

According to Susan Howland with the village of Greenfield, several historians were consulted to ensure that all the Greenfield artists that met the criteria were in the mural.

The stars include the names of Ralph May, David Pettit, The Adams Brothers (Don, Gary and Arnie), Johnny Paycheck, Brad Martin, Scott Cossu and Dusty Barrett.

The idea, according to Howland, was to have a piece that would not only showcase what was and is in Greenfield’s music history, but also to be able to build on it in the future to include other artists that have and do call Greenfield home. The empty star on the mural is meant to symbolize the future additions and what will come.

“It’s mind blowing that we have that many household names in their genre to put on the wall,” Howland said, adding that since Greenfield is a small community, having that many signed artists through the years is quite a feat that even larger cities can’t boast.

The official dedication of the mural, which is located on the side of 237 Jefferson St., will happen next year as Greenfield celebrates 225 years.

To follow what’s happening in Greenfield, go to the Village of Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page and the village’s website at greenfieldohio.net.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.