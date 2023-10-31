False alarm at HCS

Davis

Law enforcement officials were called to the Hillsboro City Schools early Tuesday afternoon after what superintendent Tim Davis said was a false alarm.

Davis said the school district put out a “one-call,” the school’s system for notifying parents of various events, reporting the incident around 12:50 p.m. He said rumors of a gun shot inside one of the buildings and/or an overdose were not accurate.

“We have no evidence of a gun in the building,” Davis said. He also said there was no overdose.

The superintendent said law enforcement was contacted after the school received a threat alert that turned out to be false. He said a detector went off, but that it was false alarm of a threat detection.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene and cleared the high school/middle school after about 25 minutes of investigation, Davis said.

In the meantime, the high school/middle school was evacuated and the elementary school was placed on lockdown.

“The elementary was placed on lockdown as a precaution because we didn’t know what was going on,” Davis said.

Once the high school/middle school was cleared, Davis said the one-call message was sent out, students returned to their classrooms and the school day continued as normal.

The Hillsboro Police Department release a statement Tuesday that said, “On October 31, 2023, at 11:57 a.m. the Hillsboro Police Department responded to the Hillsboro Middle School in response to a security incident. The Hillsboro High School and Middle School campuses were searched and cleared by responding officers and found to be secure from any known threats at 12:26 p.m. This incident remains under investigation.”

