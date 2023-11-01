Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Debbie Hicks’ pumpkin bread. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my new friend Debbie Hicks with her delicious pumpkin bread. Not only did she make it, she brought me in two loaves to work ( I shared it, of course). It didn’t last long.

This recipe is just in time for Thanksgiving. It was a pleasure to meet you Debbie. Please stop in and see us at The Times-Gazette any time. Please bring in some more of your great recipes and we will be glad to sample them.

Enjoy this wonderful recipe, and send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Debbie Hicks’

Pumpkin Bread

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups flour (put these ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well with spoon)

3 cups sugar

2 tsp. soda

½ tsp. salt

2 tsp. cinnamon

Directions

Make a well and add 1 cup oil, 2/3 cup water, 15 ounce can of pumpkin, four eggs, and a ½ cup of nuts if desired, and mix.

Grease and flour pans.

Bake at 350 degrees. Check at 45 minutes. Usually takes an hour.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.