HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Oct. 27

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Beltz Road after a report of a disturbance. After investigation, Nicholas R. Clanton, 27, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

A resident of North High Street in Mowrystown reported a disturbance. After investigation, Rose M. Alexander, 30, Sardinia, was arrested and charged with theft.

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of North Gath Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Gordon B. Brinson, 62, Sardinia, was arrested and charged with using weapons while intoxicated.

Oct. 29

INCIDENTS/CHARGE

A resident of the 11000 block of Centerfield Road reported the theft of a credit card.

Deputies responded to the 6400 block of Mad River Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, a juvenile was charged with domestic violence.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shane E. Jackson, 45, South Salem, driving under suspension.

Justin L. Isaacs Jr., 20, Lima, speeding.

Kori A. Yost, 19, Mt. Orab, speeding.

Waylon C. Queen, 20, West Union, driving under suspension.

Jonah L. Hatfield, 71, Hillsboro, OVI.