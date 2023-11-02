Marshalls opening Nov. 16 in Hillsboro

Marshalls, with more than 1,100 stores operating in 48 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, will open at 106 Careytown Rd. in Hillsboro on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Shoppers in Hillsboro will find a selection of high-quality merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more.

“Our newest store in Hillsboro will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, president of Marshalls. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we strive to provide our shoppers with amazing brands every time they shop.”

The store’s grand opening will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 16.

The Hillsboro store will have approximately 22,000 square feet. Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The store will feature a selection of brand name and designer fashion goods and a single queue checkout for faster shopping.

In addition to providing a new shopping option for local residents, the new store plans to add approximately 60 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

In celebration of its new Hillsboro location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Highland County Community Action Organization.

Submitted by Cassidy Kelly, public Marshalls.