Beachey joins McCarty Associates

Beachey

McCarty Associates, LLC has announced that Kyle Beachey joined the firm in August as an associate engineer-MEP.

Beachey graduated from Cedarville University in May 2022 with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. After graduation he worked for NLB Corp. as a CAD designer and Akkodis as a moonshine shop technician at GE Aerospace before joining McCarty Associates. In these roles he gained valuable engineering experience that will help him contribute to the team.

Beachey brings ambition, a great work ethic, and a diverse understanding of the engineering process to create client designs. He will be taking the FE exam in the near future to start the process of becoming a licensed professional engineer.

Beachey, his wife Stacey, son Noah, and three blue heelers (Gracie, Bailey and Lorelei) recently moved to Hillsboro from Greenfield. Beachey looks forward to meeting and engaging with clients in the coming months. He may be reached at the Hillsboro office of McCarty Associates.

Submitted by Jason McConnaughey, McCarty Associates.