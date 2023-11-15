HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Nov. 12

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 6500 block of McCoppin Mill Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined to be a verbal altercation. The parties agreed to separate.

Nov. 13

INCIDENT

A resident of Trenton advised that an iPhone was taken from the 3400 block of S.R. 41 and was later tracked to an address in South Lebanon. After investigation, the iPhone was returned to the owner. No charges were filed.

Nov. 15

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 8000 block of S.R. 785 reported a juvenile was being harassed on social media. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy responded to the 6600 block of Sleepy Hollow Parkway after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined to be a verbal altercation. No charges were filed.

A resident of the 3300 block of Edwards Road reported the theft of a dog. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy responded to a report of trash dumping in the 11000 block of Gist Settlement Road. This incident remains under investigation.

CITATIONS

Steven M. Hedges, 67, Hillsboro, speeding.

Nicole R. Gallaugher, 35, New Vienna, speeding.

John K. Heater Jr., 57, Hillsboro, speeding.