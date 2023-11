The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year more than 4,400 American Degrees were awarded. Jessie Satterfield, Bobby Satterfield and Chandra Hill, members of the Mowrystown FFA Chapter, were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo on Nov. 4, 2023.

Submitted photo