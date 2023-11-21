The annual Mowrystown Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 2. This year’s theme will be “Jingle Bell Christmas” and Chuck Wait has been selected to serve as the grand marshal.

Parade line up at 12 noon at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 115 W. Main St. in MOwrystown. Judging is at 12:30 p.m. The parade starts at 1 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded by the Lions Club for the Best of Theme, Best Decorated Vehicle and Judges Choice.

“We want to see your Jingle Bell Christmas Parade Entry. Build a float, drive your vehicle, tractor or golf cart, ride a horse, walk your dog, etc.,” a news release said. “We encourage all school groups, 4-H clubs, fire departments, churches, etc. to come be a part. Let’s make this the best parade ever.”

The annual Mowrystown Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Whiteoak High School, 44 North High Street, Mowrystown. There will be something for everyone.

Lunch will be available.

Santa will be making a stop following the holiday parade. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Parents may take pictures of Santa and their children.

This event is sponsored by the Whiteoak Valley Grange in Mowrystown.

For more information, check the event on the Whiteoak Valley Grange Facebook page.

Submitted by Bea Fryman.