New boilers in place in schools

There’s a lot going on throughout Greenfield’s school district, but it was Rainsboro Elementary that was highlighted at the Monday school board meeting, which was held at the school.

Maintenance supervisor Jeff Pence provided an update to the board regarding projects that are done or nearly done. Two boilers at Rainsboro and two at Buckskin have been replaced, with all in operation since September.

The boilers are high-efficient propane instead of the fuel oil boilers they replaced. Since the switch from oil to propane, Pence said, two 10,000-gallon oil tanks have been replaced with two 18,000-gallon underground tanks. Currently, there are two temporary tanks above ground that will be removed once the new underground tanks are in full operation.

Also, the old chillers and cooling towers at the Rainsboro and Buckskin Elementary have been removed and new air-cooled chillers placed in the old cooling tower locations. Pence said they waited until cooler weather before shutting down the system to make way for the replacements. Currently, the systems’ piping, electric and control work are underway.

In August a sewer project at Rainsboro was completed, Pence said, and the school is now connected to the county sewer.

Additionally, a company called Ameresco has been gathering data across the district in order to provide recommendations for energy efficiency.

All of the heating and cooling projects, as well as the sewer project, have been funded through grants, district treasurer Joe Smith said. In addition to grant dollars on the sewer project, he said the Highland County Board of Commissioners funded the lift station for the project.

Principal Maggie Lyons gave some facts about the building, which included that there are 219 students enrolled there. Also, this year there are several new staff members including kindergarten teacher Stacey Beachey, third grade math teacher Lindsay Williamson, fourth and fifth grade math teacher Scott Howard, fourth and fifth grade English language arts teacher Angela Johnson, fourth and fifth grade social studies and writing teacher Matt Peters, paraprofessional Casey Fraley, preschool aide Mishea Seldon, nurse aide Pat Watkins, and first grade paraprofessional Melyssa Caldwell.

Lyons also highlighted work going on in the building that includes the ongoing Visible Learning program, of which the whole district is in its fourth year. Another program is evidence-based reading instruction called Really Great Reading (RGR) that helps students develop foundational reading and vocabulary skills.

A new program started this year, Lyons said, is called Dads, Dudes, and Donuts. It’s a once-a-month morning meeting where students attend with a male in their life. It’s part of a larger, national program called All-Pro Dad and it’s a concept that’s meant to further engage dads, and other men in the life of their students. Each meeting not only includes donuts, but has a theme where students and their guests engage in related activities.

In other matters, superintendent Quincey Gray delivered JVS delegate Greg Barr’s report, which included the Laurel Oaks Spotlight on Students. The two McClain students included in the November spotlight are Colten Hughart, who is in the heavy equipment operator program, and Briannah Ingles, who is in the early childhood development program.

Student athletes from fall sports were recognized by school board members Monday. Those students are: girls golf – Kaylin Sterling, All-Frontier Athletic Conference and honorable mention all-district; volleyball – Lily Barnes, All-FAC and honorable mention all-district; girls soccer – Luca Matesic, All-FAC and first-team all-district; Kaitlyn Jett, All-FAC; Kenzie Wise, second team all-district; Bailey Parson, honorable mention all-district; and Becca Bergstrom, honorable mention all-district; boys soccer – Westley Smith, All-FAC and first-team all-district; Jobe Lugo, second-team all-district; Seth Weller, honorable mention all-district; Brice Graham, honorable mention all-district; football – Andrew Potts, All-FAC and first-team all-district offense; Kaden Penwell, All-FAC and first-team all-district defense; Cade Sponcil, All-FAC and first-team all-district defense; Jayden Allison, special mention all-district; and Max Eikenberry, special mention all-district.

The five-year forecast was approved as part of the consent agenda. As presented by district treasurer Joe Smith, the projected year-end balances are as follows: 2024 – $8.47 million, 2025 – $8.59 million, 2026 – $5.70 million, 2027 – $1.45 million, and 2028 – negative $4.13 million. That the 2028 number is negative is not a cause for concern, Smith said, but rather just a product of the difficulty of projecting so far into the future.

The five-year forecast is a snapshot of what is currently known, Smith said previously, and the projections are based on many different variables like the state budget. As those variables become known, the projections are modified accordingly. Five-year forecasts are required by law to be generated every spring and fall.

Nicholas and Nathan Alvarez, both juniors at McClain High School, represented the superintendent’s advisory council at Monday’s meeting with each reporting from two buildings within the district.

Nicholas Alvarez reported that activities at the high school have included that the counseling department has been busy with college information and readiness activities, the FFA recently attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, the McClain Cadet Corps activities around Veterans Day honored veterans in the community, and the recent production of “Humbug High.” At Greenfield Elementary, students and educators continue their Visible Learning journey, are continuing to build relationships with peers and staff, and are busy preparing for holiday programs to be performed next month.

Nathan Alvarez reported on the success of Buckskin’s Harvest Festival, which supports the school’s teacher and parent organization. He also learned that there are 14 new staff members at the school and this year began a new teacher support program. There’s also a new program called family groups at the middle school which is meant to provide social-emotional support. The program consists of students from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, as well as a staff member.

Employment recommendations approved by the board were: Andrea Johnson, aide; Heather Caldwell, cook; Trisha Hurley Croy, cook; Melyssa Caldwell, aide; Skylar Grate, aide, cafeteria, secretary; Michelle Miller, cafeteria; Tracy Duff, cafeteria; Nate Luke, track assistant; Sarah Thompson, softball assistant; Melvin Immel, wrestling assistant; Jack Spencer, wrestling assistant; and certified substitutes Brendee Billings and Tristan Santor.

Resignations accepted as part of the consent agenda included middle school teacher Lori Bukowski, cook Bradley Calhoun, assistant basketball coach Matt Binegar, and cook Shannon Coleman.

The next regular meeting of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.