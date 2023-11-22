Lynchburg native Trooper of Year

Lynchburg native David Ellis has been selected 2023 Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year at the Georgetown Post.

The selection of Ellis is in recognition of outstanding service during 2023 at the Georgetown Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Georgetown Post chose Ellis based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Ellis is now in contention for the district and state Trooper of the Year awards to be announced at a later date.

Ellis joined the highway patrol in 2016 and has served at the Georgetown Post throughout his career. He is originally from Lynchburg and is a graduate of Western Brown High School. After high school, he attended the University of Cincinnati. Prior to joining the highway patrol, he served as a corrections officer for the Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center. He resides in Georgetown with his wife, Jaclyn.

Submitted by Lt. Charles A. Jordan, post commander, Ohio State Highway Patrol.