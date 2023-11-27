Opie, a 30-pound pit bull mix, is the Highland County Humane Society Pet of the Week. He is 5 for rabies, and is spayed/neutered, dewormed, flea and tick treated, and will be microchipped upon adoption. He is leash trained and potties in hhis outside kennels, plays well with most other dogs, likes children, and will make great snuggle baby. The adoption fee is $200. You can apply online at https://service.sheltermanager.com/asmservice or stop in at the shelter from 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to meet all the animals available at that time. Arrive no later than 30 minutes before the shelter closes to ensure there is time to do the adoption.

Submitted photo