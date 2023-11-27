Lady Indians split first two games

Hillsboro’s Kayla Seeling (2) drives to the basket in last week’s 65-20 season-opening victory over Blanchester. Also pictures is Hillsboro Blake Herdman (22). Elizabeth Clark | AIM Media Midwest

A balanced scoring attack that saw five Lady Indians reach double figures in scoring led Hillsboro to a 65-20 victory last Wednesday in their 2023-24 season opener at Blanchester.

Hillsboro junior Blake Herdman had 13 points, senior Peighton Bledsoe had 12, senior Addyson Miles had 11, and senior Rylie Scott and freshman Tylee Davis both had 10.

Sophomore Kobie Miles had 10 steals to go with seven points, Davis had a team-high seven rebounds and Bledsoe had a team-leading five assists.

In their second game Saturday at Goshen the Lady Indians suffered an 80-66 setback despite four players scoring in double figures.

Addyson Miles had a team-high 15 points, Kobie Miles and Davis both had 12 points, and sophomore Kyra Boyd had 10 points.

Davis had a team-leading 12 rebounds and five steals and Kobie Miles had five assists.

The Lady Indians (1-1) open Frontier Athletic Conference action Wednesday at Washington C.H. and host River Valley on Thursday.

BLANCHESTER SCORING

Hillsboro: Seeling 1-0/0-2, K. Miles 3-1/2-7, A. Miles 4(1)-0/0-11, Bledsoe 6-0/4-12, Scott 5-0/2-10, Davis 4-2/3-10, Herdman 3(1)-4/4-13, TOTALS 26(2)- 7/15-65

GOSHEN SCORING

Hillsboro: Bledsoe 3-1/1-7, K. Miles 3(1)-3/3-12, Scott 3(1)-0/0-9, Davis 1(2)-4/6-12, A. Miles 3(3)-0/0-15, Boyd 5-0/1-10, Herdman 0-1/2-1, TOTALS 18(7)-9/13-66