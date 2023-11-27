OHSAA Football State Championship pairings

All seven OHSAA State Football Playoff Championship games will be televised live on Spectrum News 1. The Spectrum telecasts are also available at http://spectrumnews1.com, http://SpectrumNewsApp.com, and http://OHSAA.tv.

In addition, the games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network at https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio.

Six of the seven top-ranked teams in the final Associated Press state poll have reached the state championship games (all but Division IV). Four of the state championship games feature a pair of Top 5 ranked teams squaring off, and one of the games (Division V) features the undefeated No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams.

The No. 12 seed in its region with a 5-5 regular-season record, Springfield is now 10-5 and has reached the Division I state championship game. Of the 14 state finalists, 10 were No. 1 seeds in their region, two were No. 2 seeds, one was a No. 4 seed and one was a No. 12 seed.

All games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The pairings are shown with Associated Press state rank. The designated home team is listed first.

Division II

No. 1 Massillon Washington (15-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Division VI

No. 1 Kirtland (14-1) vs. Versailles (13-2), Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (15-0) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (14-1), Friday, December 1, 3 p.m.

Division I

Springfield (10-5) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Division VII

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 5 Dalton (13-1), Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Division V

No. 1 Perry (15-0) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (15-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (12-2) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Submitted by Tim Stried, director of media relations, Ohio High School Athletic Association.