GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Levi Williams, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Nov. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Stacy Bailey, 48, Dayton, was issued a citation for expired registration.

Nov. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amanda Robbins, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for right-of-way for pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Seth Smith, 33, Portsmouth, was arrested for failure to appear, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roseva Hammond, 52, Portsmouth, was arrested for theft of motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Wayne Fultz Jr., 77, Greenfield, was issued citations for reckless operation and a stop sign.

Jessica Mess, 28, Washington C.H., was issued citations for driving under suspension and expired registration.

Nov. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Charles Bailey, 49, Millersport, was issued a citation for no valid operator’s license.

Nov. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jacob Shanks, 23, Bainbridge, was arrested for violation of a court order.

Tammy Dietrich, 54, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation.

Angelica Munyon, 35, Leesburg, was arrested on a warrant for violation of court orders and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ronald Howland Jr., 50, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for right of way at a stop sign.

Kendra McKinney, 34, Delaware, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Arron Tumbleson, 28, Chillicothe, was issued citations for driving under suspension, fictitious tags and display of license. plates.

Nov. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Arron Tumbleson, 28, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.

Spring Colburn, 53, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Nov. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Damian Calhoun, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.