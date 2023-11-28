GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Nov. 13
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Levi Williams, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.
Nov. 14
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Stacy Bailey, 48, Dayton, was issued a citation for expired registration.
Nov. 15
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Amanda Robbins, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for right-of-way for pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Seth Smith, 33, Portsmouth, was arrested for failure to appear, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roseva Hammond, 52, Portsmouth, was arrested for theft of motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 16
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Wayne Fultz Jr., 77, Greenfield, was issued citations for reckless operation and a stop sign.
Jessica Mess, 28, Washington C.H., was issued citations for driving under suspension and expired registration.
Nov. 18
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Charles Bailey, 49, Millersport, was issued a citation for no valid operator’s license.
Nov. 19
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jacob Shanks, 23, Bainbridge, was arrested for violation of a court order.
Tammy Dietrich, 54, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation.
Angelica Munyon, 35, Leesburg, was arrested on a warrant for violation of court orders and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 20
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Ronald Howland Jr., 50, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for right of way at a stop sign.
Kendra McKinney, 34, Delaware, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 21
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Arron Tumbleson, 28, Chillicothe, was issued citations for driving under suspension, fictitious tags and display of license. plates.
Nov. 22
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Arron Tumbleson, 28, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.
Spring Colburn, 53, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Nov. 25
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Damian Calhoun, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.