Fresh Encouter donates local charities

Pictured are Todd Clinton (left) store director at Community Markets in Hillsboro, and Susan Rogers, executive director, NAMI Southern Ohio, receiving a check for $1,500. Submitted photo

Community Markets, via parent company Fresh Encounter Inc., announced an $81,000 charitable contribution to local food banks and mental health organizations in alignment with Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28.

This donation is part of their ongoing commitment to address food insecurity and promote mental well-being in the community, with a total 2023 contribution exceeding $160,000 toward building a brighter and more sustainable future.

Customer donations combined with a donation from Fresh Encounter will be distributed among eight local food banks and 21 mental health organizations, including the Freestore Foodbank, Paint Valley Highland and Ross counties ADAMH Board, and NAMI Southern Ohio.

“What a blessing is has been for Community Markets to support NAMI Southern Ohio over the past few years,” said Lance Cranmer, board president for the the NAMI affiliate that serves Highland, Fayette, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties. “We have been working hard to expand our outreach across the region, in particular to the youth in our area who face greater mental health challenges than ever before. This generous donation will make such a difference to our NAMI affiliate.”

Fresh Encounter will continue to support these topics and is currently revitalizing the campaign for its annual Holiday Food Bag Drive which started Nov. 9 and will run until Dec. 31 to show support for food insecurities this year. This food drive was one of two food drives contributing towards the 2023 charitable initiative recognized as “Nourish Our Families.”

“On Giving Tuesday, we proudly show our commitment to local food banks and mental health organizations. At Fresh Encounter, we believe in nurturing both physical and mental well-being to build thriving communities,” said Julie Anderson, VP of marketing and co-owner of Fresh Encounter, Inc. “Our ongoing efforts reflect our dedication to a brighter, more compassionate future. With the support of our valued customers, we aim to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those in need.”

Submitted by Kylie Lucas, marketing intern, Fresh Encounter.