Fundraiser for explosion victims

A fundraiser is being held to support the families of the three people killed from the apparent explosion and resulting fire at Jimbo’s Auto Repair in Hillsboro, plus the family of Desiree Pleasure, who died after apparently going into cardiac arrest at the same time as the fire on Nov. 28.

The fundraiser will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at The Lake View Loft Event Venue in Hillsboro from 6-10 p.m. Admission for the adult-only event is $20 per person, and will include unlimited pizza, subs, snacks, drinks and desserts. Entertainment will be provided by the band Hearts on Fire, and a silent auction and raffles will be held.

All of the proceeds of the event will be donated to the families of the deceased.

The fundraiser is being coordinated by Denise and Charlie Mootz, owners of event venue; Chip Phelps, the owner of the Hillsboro Papa Johns; Lisa Pitzer, owner of Shabby Moose & Company in Hillsboro;, and Nathan Shafer, owner of Shafer Heating and Cooling.

Skylar and Jennifer Keech, who’s son Colton recently received proceeds from a fundraiser for a prosthetic arm and myoelectic hand, are also helping coordinate the fundraiser.

“Our community has been robbed,” said Denise Mootz. “We all know people, and it’s a tight-knit community, so all of us know someone who has been affected by the explosion. It’s put a huge financial burden on these families, and some of them definitely need the help.”

Mootz said $16,000 that was left over from the fundraiser for Colton will be divided among the recipients of the current fundraiser. “I applied for an EIN, so ‘Colton Lends a Hand’ is going to be moving forward,” she said. “Each year, we’re going to do a fundraiser or two to help local causes.”

All of the food and entertainment for the fundraiser has been donated.

“We can’t bring their loved ones back, but we certainly can ease some of the financial burden, so that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Mootz. “We just want to come together as a community and support and grieve, and I know some of the family members are coming this Saturday, so we just want to make sure they know we all love them and want to support them during this time.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.