SSCC’s Bradshaw awarded scholarship

Bradshaw

Southern State’s Kayla Bradshaw has been selected as a recipient of the Intel Semiconductor Scholarship for Women.

The scholarship, established by Intel Corporation, is designed to assist women who plan to enroll in a two-year associate degree in the state of Ohio for a STEM degree relevant to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. This scholarship provides up to 25 female recipients with a $5,000 reward, renewable for up to one year or until a degree is earned, whichever occurs first.

Recipients are selected based on academic record, demonstration of leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience, unusual personal or family circumstances, and a statement of educational and career goals and objectives aligned to the semiconductor industry.

A current resident of Clinton County, Bradshaw is a full-time student at Southern State and is active in the college’s Ohio Code Scholar initiative, where she assists in teaching K-12 students the art of building and coding their own robots.

“My decision to apply for the Intel Semiconductor Scholarship was influenced by my professor, Dr. Joshua Montgomery. He shared information about this opportunity with me at the beginning of fall semester and encouraged me to apply,” said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw is majoring in computer science with focus areas of cybersecurity and networking. She previously attended Southern State in 2016 under a different program pathway, and decided to return in 2023. “I enjoyed the excellent professors and the small class atmosphere that Southern State provides. My decision to return as a student was not only influenced by my positive past experiences but also by witnessing my husband’s current positive experiences here at Southern State,” she added. Bradshaw’s husband is also a student at Southern State.

“Additionally, seeing the opportunities that Dr. Montgomery and Southern State provide through the Computer Science Program heavily influenced my decision to become a returning student,” said Bradshaw.

Montgomery also offered his congratulations to Bradshaw. “I am very proud of Kayla, to be awarded that Intel scholarship is a big deal! I am excited to see what she accomplishes in her future endeavors,” Montgomery said.

“As of now, my plans remain undecided. I am in the process of exploring a wide variety of opportunities as I continue my academic career. I look forward to discovering new paths and opportunities that lie ahead,” added Bradshaw.

Southern State’s Computer Science Program, led by Montgomery, offers an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Computer Technology. Students can select two focus areas from four different pathway options, which include Networking, Programming, Cybersecurity and Robotics.

A degree in computer technology from Southern State will allow students to gain in-demand skills in a flexible, affordable and fun environment. Southern State helps students get connected with companies in the area for internships and job opportunities!

Spring Semester begins Jan. 8. Registration is underway.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.