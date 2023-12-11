HILLLSBORO P.D REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tina Worley, 64, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jennifer Roush, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jessica Jackson, 42, of West Union, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Steven Jordan, 49, of Hillsboro, was cited for having physical control of vehicle while under the influence.

Natasha Lindsey, 34, of Winchester, was cited for no operator’s license.