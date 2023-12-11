Hillsboro FFA helps Altrusa

Hillsboro FFA members recently volunteered at the Altrusa Quarter Auction. The members included Brayden Lane, Alex McClarren, Brady Carter, Cole Mason, Corbin Winkle, Chloe Newman, Riley Gallimore, Madison Carroll, Klayton Waits, Peyton Gaines, and Makenna Daulton. During this event the members helped to collect quarters, pass out awards, and were available wherever help was needed. This event taught the FFA members to become versatile, grow leadership skills, problem solving skills and compassion. The members are proud to serve the community and will continue to give back to the place they love most.

Submitted photo