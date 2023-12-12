Temperance Crusade returns

This image provided by the Highland County Historical Society shows the crusaders outside the saloon of John W. Bales. This saloon was roughly where the Masonic Temple is on North High Street in Hillsboro today. Highland County Historical Society This photograph shows the crusaders burning barrels of whiskey taken out of Jacob Uhrig’s saloon after he finally agreed to close down on March 10, 1874. The fire was at the intersection of the High and Main streets in the center of Hillsboro intersection. Uhrig’s saloon was at 112 E. Main St. Highland County Historical Society This picture shows the crusaders in front of Robert Ward’s saloon, a high-class establishment where many of the crusaders’ husbands went to have a drink. It was on North High Street, and was in the same building where SOS is today (126 N. High St). Both Bales and Ward withstood the crusade, but the other three saloons in town closed down, as did three of four hotel bars. Three out of four drug stores agreed to restrict their alcohol sales and the final pharmacy owner went bankrupt after fighting the crusaders in court. Highland County Historical Society

Christmas Eve 2023 marks the 150th anniversary of the opening march of the Women’s Temperance Crusade in Hillsboro.

In 1873, 70 of Hillsboro’s most prominent women marched on the liquor sellers of the town and demanded they stop selling alcohol. This event made national news and inspired thousands of women in hundreds of towns to launch their own crusades. Within weeks, the movement swept across 31 states (out of a then total of 37), and closed thousands of saloons.

The Crusade died down after about six months, but the spirit of the movement continued with the formation of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU). This organization became heavily involved in politics and spearheaded the charge for national prohibition, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 1920.

To mark this momentous anniversary, a free walking tour of the saloons and pharmacies that were targeted by the crusade will be held on Dec. 24 at 1 p.m., starting at the Highland House Museum, 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro. The approximately one-mile walk through the main streets of Hillsboro is completely wheelchair accessible, but since this is Hillsboro the path will be hilly. If the weather does not cooperate, the tour will be replaced with a discussion of the crusade in the Highland House Museum.

This story was provided by Tara Beery with the Highland County Historical Society.