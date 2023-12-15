Fire at feed mill, $2.12M for SSCC, LC beats McClain

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1939, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Greenfield had multiple Scouts and adults involved at the Eagles Court of Honor Ceremonial held at the Memorial Hall in Columbus including Charles Limes and Wilfred Konnecker.

Lawrence Hinton, the proprietor of Doc’s Place, filed an “Application for Declaratory Judgment” in Highland County Common Pleas Court against the owner of the building occupied by his lunchroom at Washington and Mirabeau streets.

Around $60,000 in conservation payments were distributed to Highland County farmers in the last few days and about $75,000 more was set to be sent out in the next 10 days. The money was due to the farmers’ participation in 1939 corn and wheat programs.

The Highland County AAA Committee announced that it planned to once again offer the farm plan in the coming year with the purpose “to encourage farmers to adopt good soil management practices.”

In sports, the McClain Tigers basketball team defeated a “mediocre” Circleville squad by a score of 46-20 to begin its South Central Ohio League title defense, as a total of 34 fouls were called in the entirety of the matchup, 18 against McClain and 16 against Circleville.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple showings including “The Secret of Dr. Kildare,” starring Lionel Barrymore and Helen Gilbert, and “Sky Patrol,” starring John Trent and Marjorie Reynolds.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products including dresser sets for 58 cents, “strongly-built” card tables for 97 cents, all-steel wagons for $2.95, cosmetic gift sets for 25 cents and hard candy for 10 cents per pound.

This week in 1964, The Press-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro Fire Department’s quick action helped stop the loss of a feed mill at the Whisler Grain and Feed Mill, with an estimated loss of only $500.

The infirmary road leading to the camping area at Rocky Fork Lake looked to have its improvements “out of the picture permanently” because there were no hopes for funding becoming available from any source.

The remodeling of the former Elks Hall was restarted following the delivery delay of a metal stairway, with the contractors being F.C. Roberts and Sons, Barker Electric and Frank Barnes.

Tickets were available for the 45th annual Charity Ball held by Hillsboro Elks Lodge No. 361 on Christmas Day from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Hillsboro Armory. Tickets were $2.50 apiece from club members.

In sports, the Hillsboro varsity basketball team played two games over the weekend and lost both, traveling to Circleville on Friday night and losing 75-67 and then to Teays Valley and suffered a 61-49 loss.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “A Distant Trumpet,” starring Troy Donahue and Suzanne Pleshette, and “The Lively Set,” starring James Darren and Pamela Tiffin.

Owens’ Super-Valu Market, located on the corner of West Walnut and South High streets, advertised multiple products, including a 50-pound bag of potatoes for $1.69, a pound of T-bone steak for 79 cents and 10 grapefruit for 69 cents.

This week in 1989, The Press-Gazette reported that Bob Gedert, director of recycling operations, said multiple cutbacks would need to be made to keep the Highland County Recycling Center open.

Highland County hunters bagged 1,099 deer during the one-week deer gun season ending on Dec. 2, according to ODNR Division of Wildlife statistics, which was higher than the last two years.

The last meeting of the Highland Area Chamber of Commerce was held to set the stage for the new Highland County Chamber of Commerce, which 20 people would be appointed to, including the mayors of Greenfield and Hillsboro.

Senator Cooper Snyder and Representative Harry Malott announced a $2.118 million central campus classroom and laboratory addition to the Hillsboro central campus at Southern State Community College.

In sports, the West Union Dragons, the Southern Hills League champions for three straight years, dominated the Whiteoak Wildcats by a score of 94-55, headlined by the Dragons squad scoring at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Prancer,” starring Sam Elliott and John Duda, and “Look Who’s Talking,” starring John Travolta and Kirstie Alley.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located at Southridge Center, Rombach Center and Hillsboro Center, advertised multiple products including a two-liter bottle of Pepsi for 79 cents and a pound of boneless ham for $1.79.

This week in 2014, The Times-Gazette reported that Hillsboro filed a demand for arbitration to force the engineer of the city’s wastewater treatment plant to pay around $1.4 million, which followed the city being ordered to pay over $800,000 to the plant’s contractor.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners formally accepted the resignation of Sandra White, Highland County recycling coordinator, with the board advertising for the part-time position.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay defeated the McClain Tigers basketball team by a score of 48-46 thanks to Mustangs star player Devin Pierson, who hit the game-winning shot in the dying seconds to bring his points total to 28 on the night.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “Nightcrawler,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed, and “Big Hero 6,” starring Ryan Potter and Scott Adsit.

Dish Network advertised its promotional package which started at $19.99 per month for 12 months, which people could join without a contract, credit check or commitment.

