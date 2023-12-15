Hillsboro has $1.9M carryover

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha (left) is pictured with city auditor Dawson Barreras at Thursday’s city council meeting. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

The Hillsboro City Council passed nine pieces of legislation during a meeting Thursday, Dec. 15.

During his address to the council, mayor Justin Harsha said, “I just want to let everyone know a lot of hard work went into the budget this year.” He said there was a good carryover of funds from this year that will be put into the city’s 2024 budget.

“I’d like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and happy new year,” he said.

Finance committee chair Mary Stanforth reported about the events of a committee meeting to discuss the city’s 2024 budget. “Mr. Barreras [city auditor Dawson Barreras] said that 2023 was a good year for the city, and there would be a carryover of $1.9 million,” said Stanforth. “Included in the budget were appropriations for paving some of the city streets.”

Stanforth said a motion to send the proposed budget to the city council was unanimously approved.

An ordinance amending a section of city ordinances relating to the exemption of income tax for residents under the age of 18 so that it complies with the Ohio Revised Code was unanimously approved.

An ordinance to authorize and direct the safety and service director to enter into an agreement with the Highland County Commissioners to provide for indigent defendant counsel in the courts for calendar year 2024 was approved.

A resolution transferring 0.714 acres to the Hillsboro Community Improvement Corporation was unanimously approved.

A resolution to adopt the 2023 version of the Hillsboro policy and procedure manual was moved to a third reading.

A resolution for the transfer of various funds for fiscal year 2024 was unanimously approved. “This is something that gets passed every year,” said Barreras. “This is just allowing us to move money from the general fund into different departments as needed throughout the year.”

An ordinance to make appropriations for the current expenses and other expenditures of the Hillsboro during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2024 was unanimously approved. “This is the 2024 budget ordinance,” said council president Tom Eichinger.

A resolution to solicit bids and accept the lowest and best bid for paving various streets and alleyways was unanimously approved.

A resolution awarding the Roberts Drive site utilities construction contract was unanimously approved.

An ordinance making supplemental appropriations for Hillsboro was unanimously approved. “This is for funds that have been passed on to us from the state of Ohio for the phase III storm sewer project, so we have to appropriate these funds to be able to spend them,” said Barreras.

An ordinance making appropriation transfers for the city of Hillsboro was unanimously approved. “These are appropriations that we need to make to finish paying wages for a couple different departments within the city that weren’t properly budgeted for,” said Barreras.

