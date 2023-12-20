Fiber projects approved with ARPA

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Brad Roades and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Internet and fiber updates were discussed at the weekly Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

Sam Bain, director of state government affairs with Charter Communications, said there are two projects they are currently working on in the Highland County area, one using the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), which is through the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) version of that fund, and one using a state grant.

He said the RDOF project is worth about $11.1 million going to an estimated 2,732 locations in all of the county’s townships. For this project, Bain said the company’s walkout validations are finished and is now in the design process. He also said there would be “a little bit” of underground construction and some work on aerial lines “mainly” in the northern part of the county near Leesburg.

He then said there were also some activated locations in Salem, Hamer and Dodson Townships. Bain said he couldn’t give an exact percentage on how far along they are, but they’re pushing through it, also saying the deadline for it was December 2026.

Concerning the state grant, Bain said it’s worth about $11.1 million and going to an estimated 1,232 locations. He said it’s being worked on in 12 of the county’s 17 townships, which are Fairfield, Penn, Union, Liberty Paint, Marshall, Washington, New Market, Hamer, Dodson, Salem and a handful of locations in Brushcreek. Bain also said the deadline for this project is December 2025.

He said one of the issues Spectrum is working through is the pole permits which “can really delay things.” He also said they’ve talked with pole owners at AEP and South Central Power to make sure that part is moving forward.

In terms of progress, he said they’re “more just getting started” on this project because of the pole permit issues.

“We’ve seen, not only with Spectrum and, and Charter, but we’ve also seen other companies that are taking an interest in getting our underserved areas of the county some better services,” Dave Daniels, vice president of the board of commissioners, said. “You know, they continue to talk about, this is no longer a luxury, this is a necessity and we’re glad that everybody is kind of stepping up and working together to provide service to our residents in a lot of those underserved areas.”

In other news, Ethan Reynolds, Southwest Ohio regional liaison for Governor Mike DeWine’s office, was in attendance at the meeting to introduce himself and tell the board of commissioners to contact him if they need anything.

Daniels said the county filed for some capital budget requests and put them into the portal as requested by the House. He said they have “several” projects they believe are worth funding, including ones that look to enhance the parks and projects to increase public safety. One specific project Daniels mentioned was its work to bring a MARCS Tower to the underserved area of Highland County that lacks service.

Alex Butler, Highland County auditor, delivered the December sales tax receipts to the board of commissioners. He said the December receipts equaled 820,880.20, bringing the 2023 total to $9,394,398.30, which was $125,650.05 more than the 2022 total.

“Just for a little perspective, the difference between ‘20 and ‘21 was an 18 percent increase, $1.3 million and some change,” Butler said. “The difference between ‘21 and ‘22 was a 4.5 percent increase. Just shy of $400,000 was the difference. But the difference between 2022 and 2023 is 1.4 percent, just under $130,000. So, even though we did see an increase from ‘23 over ‘22, that increase is only 1.4 percent. Significantly less than the increase over the last couple of years. So, I think we’re starting to see that plateau.”

There were 22 resolutions approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

*Res. No. 23-288 is a determination to reclassify Res. No. 23-40, with the original date of March 15, 2023, as a Transfers Out instead of an Advances Out in the amount of $200,000.

*Res. No. 23-289 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Dog and Kennel (2000) fund in the amount of $1,500.

*Res. No. 23-290 is an authorization for a budget modification within the Engineer’s Repair MVL Fund (2065) in the amount of $468,000.

*Res. No. 23-291 is an authorization for a budget modification within DETAC Treasurers Fund (7200) in the amount of $5,440.13.

*Res. No. 23-292 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the County General (1000) fund in the amount of $12,000.

*Res. No. 23-293 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Dog and Kennel (2000) fund in the amount of $2,000.

*Res. No. 23-294 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Dog and Kennel (2000) fund in the amount of $100.

*Res. No. 23-295 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Wireless 911 (4030) fund in the amount of $3,800.

*Res. No. 23-296 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the County General Fund (1000) in the amount of $250.

*Res. No. 23-297 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the County General Fund (1000) in the amount of $800.

*Res. No. 23-298 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds to County – Transfers Out in the amount of $5.5 million.

*Res. No. 23-299 is an authorization for a transfer from Transfers Out to 2540 Victim Witness in the amount of $80,000.

*Res. No. 23-300 is an authorization for a transfer from Transfers Out to 2460 Child Emergency in the amount of $200,000.

*Res. No. 23-301 is an authorization for a transfer from Transfers Out to 2360 IT Upgrades in the amount of $100,000.

*Res. No. 23-302 is an authorization for a transfer from Transfers Out to 2000 Dog and Kennel in the amount of $50,000.

*Res. No. 23-303 is an authorization for a transfer from Transfers Out to 4050 Capital Improvement in the amount of $5.34 million.

*Res. No. 23-304 is an authorization for a budget modification within Couty General (1000) fund in the amount of $468.10.

*Res. No. 23-305 is an authorization for a budget modification within Victim-Witness Assistance Fund (2540) fund in the amount of $39.98.

*Res. No. 23-306 is an authorization for a budget modification within the Tax Map Office budget in the amount of $3,584.80.

*Res. No. 23-307 is an authorization for a budget modification within the DETAC-CO Treasurer (7200) budget in the amount of $124.24.

*Res. No. 23-308 is an authorization for funding for the Ohio residential broadband expansion grant project by Spectrum Mid-America, LLC. as managed by Charter Communications, Inc. with Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds as established under the American Rescue Plan Act.

*Res. No. 23-309 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unanticipated revenue within the August 2023 Special Election Fund in the amount of $3,468.34.

There was also one contract approved by the board of commissioners, which is as follows:

*Contract 100 is between the board of commissioners, Spectrum Mid-America, LLC. and Charter Communications, Inc. for a Broadband Infrastructure Grant Agreement.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.