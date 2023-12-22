Group led by Schoolcraft bringing Christmas to multiple families.

Frank Schoolcraft, left, and Michael Fossyl, a production coordinator for RoofX, right, shop for a Highland County family at the Hillsboro Walmart. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Christmas will be brighter for two area families thanks to the effort of a group, organized by handyman Frank Schoolcraft, that gifted each family a new cooktop range and refrigerator on Friday, Dec. 12.

The families, one from Highland County and the other from Adams County, also received food to stock the new refrigerators, pantry items and toiletries. The Community Action organizations in each county provided Christmas gifts for the children in each family.

The group consisted of Schoolcraft and representatives from First State Bank in Hillsboro, Lowe’s in Hillsboro, RoofX in Leesburg, West Union Plumbing and Electric and Community Action.

“This group got together because we wanted to do something for a family in Adams County and in Highland County for Christmas this year,” Schoolcraft said. “This year I suggested that we do something for the parents to uplift the parents.”

The initial idea to do something for the families came from Schoolcraft.

“I just woke up one morning with it on my heart and felt like it was the right thing to do, and I rode around going from job to job that morning and I couldn’t shake it, so I decided I would call First State Bank, and it just grew from there,” he said. “I’m just grateful that all these folks saw value in my crazy dream that I woke up with that morning, and I’m grateful for each and every one of them that decided to participate.”

Following the idea’s inception, both county’s Community Action Organizations selected the specific family to be the beneficiary.

“As the group that initially came up with the idea, we knew we didn’t have the experience or the expertise to identify and vet families,” Schoolcraft said. “These folks deal with folks in dire straits every single day all day long.”

The family in Adams County has four children, with the father was hurt and unable to work, while the mother has a part-time job.

The family in Highland County are grandparents raising four grandchildren in a single-story trailer. The grandfather is a veteran.

“I think it’s important that we recognize the fact that he’s a veteran,” Schoolcraft said. “This should be his golden years, but as a veteran, he’ll not let his children and grandchildren go without.”

Schoolcraft said he felt it was important to help the families as a whole.

“I want to see the smile and the wonder for the parent, and I want them to remember what it was like to get that present,” he said. “The goal is to uplift them, to give them something solid to keep the family dynamic going or improve it, and if we can improve it some way, it’s a gift for us as well.”

