New award finalized

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1923, The Greenfield Republican reported that Peter Collins, Bostonian industrial expert, held a talk at the McClain High School auditorium to discuss the “Red Menace” and how they were living in a progressive age but to watch for Communism.

The majority of the Greenfield City Council, apart from council member James Sellers, planned to retire at the close of the term, with the retiring members being James Upp, E.J. Norton¸ G.G. Rinehart, Glenn Winfough and Leon Harvey.

The Parent-Teachers Association was in the process of completing its Christmas preparations, which included the placing of a Christmas tree at the intersection of Jefferson and Washington streets from Mike Hennigan’s farm, with a platform erected around it.

The closing date for Highland County contributions for the Warren G. Harding Memorial Fund was extended, with anyone who donated $1 to the fund to receive an engraved certificate of a picture of Harding, a picture of the White House and a “facsimile” of Hardin’s signature.

The Public Health League announced it planned to hold multiple showings of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” in mid-January at the McClain High School auditorium, with 80 different people to be a part of the production.

In sports, the McClain High School varsity basketball team advertised its holiday slate of matches against East High School of Cincinnati, North High School of Columbus, West High School of Columbus and Washington Court House, with reserved seating to come shortly.

F.L. Mack Department Stores advertised multiple products, including “quality” plain light fudge for 19 cents per pound, framed mirrors for $1 apiece, smoking sets for 98 cents and suspender and supporter sets for 75 cents.

This week in 1948, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Village of Greenfield filed civil action against Ed Elliott, fire chief, in an amount of $2,083.83 in Highland County Common Pleas Court for a Finding of Recovery judgment.

The Greenfield Village Council voted by a tally of 4-2 to reject a resolution authorizing J.S.S. Riley, a solicitor, to collect all delinquent Water and Light Department accounts, with the no votes coming from Pearl Daniels, Charles Gregg, Hubert Hamilton and Lawrence Wise.

Following someone reporting that Christmas tree lights had been stolen from the tree on their porch on South Fourth Street, police “checked the neighborhood” but didn’t find the person or people responsible for the incident.

Greenfield Post Office Postmaster J. Paul Watt announced a new all-time record as 28,002 pieces of mail, with the new record of mail reportedly “handled by the regular office staff without extra help.”

In sports, the McClain Tigers varsity basketball team defeated the Columbus Holy Rosary team by a score of 46-34 thanks to a team-high 18 points from Glen Wiseman, with the first six points of the game going to the Tigers.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple movies, including “Sorry, Wrong Number,” starring Barbara Stanwyck and Burt Lancaster, and “Shine on, Harvest Moon,” starring Roy Rogers and Lynne Roberts.

Jones Electric Services, located at 536 Mirabeau St., advertised multiple products, including single waffle irons for $5.95, Westinghouse Automatic Electric Irons for $9.95 and Sunbeam Automatic Electric Irons for $10.95.

This week in 1973, The Press-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro City Council announced that it would formally accept the 1974 appropriation budget in January, with the budget estimated to be about $747,945.44.

The Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO) Governing Board fired James McCarley as the director of its Neighborhood Youth Corps (NYC) program, which McCarley said was what “we requested.”

Pam Hauke and Mike McGinnis at Highland District Hospital were the winners of the annual window decorating contest sponsored by the Hillsboro Jaycees with their “rendition of singing carolers on the waiting room window.”

Two parents were fined $15 each while one was dismissed in juvenile court after the attendance officer at Greenfield Exempted Village Schools charged each of them with failing to send their children to school.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School varsity basketball team played “probably their poorest game of the season,” as the team lost 62-57 to the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs thanks to a game-high 23 points from Mustangs player Kenny Wells.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple movies, including “The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing,” starring Burt Reynolds and Sarah Miles, and “The Legend of Hell House,” starring Robby McDowall and Pamela Franklin.

The Thrift Store, located at 852 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including pork and beef loaf for $1.65 per pound, pickle loaf for $1.29 per pound and boiled ham for $2.55 per pound.

This week in 1998, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing to discuss closing Beech Street in Penn Township, with multiple neighbors arguing on the matter at the hearing.

The Greenfield Police Department announced its naming of Patrol Officer Steve Browder as its Officer of the Year and Brandon Jackman as its Reserve Officer of the Year.

Leadership Highland, “a program designed to improve the quality of life” for everyone in Highland County, created a Community Leadership Award to an outstanding leader in the community, with the inaugural award given to Robert Hodson.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School women’s varsity basketball team improved its unbeaten record to 6-0 thanks to a 50-42 win over Miami Trace, as Jennifer Butler led the way for Hillsboro with 12 points.

Edmisten’s Home Furnishings, located six miles south of Seaman, advertised multiple products, including a five-piece dinette set for $179.95, a recliner for $149.99, and swivel rockers for $99.95.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.