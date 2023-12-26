A lesson in how to govern

Bill Sims Contributing columnist

Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming may be somewhat of a political unicorn. That he is a Republican in a state that is reliably Republican is hardly an anomaly, but when it comes to energy policy, he’s an example of a politician who’s more interested in solving problems than in pulling out his political litmus-test kit on issues facing his state and our nation. His leadership approach is a lesson that’s readily transferable to other important issues facing our country. Here’s why.

Wyoming is a big time player when it comes to energy resources. It produces more coal by far than any other state, four times more than West Virginia. It’s top ten in gas production. It’s in the top ten in oil production. According to the journalistic research and data center Stacker, Wyoming also ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to “the most untapped wind energy potential.”

Gordon has taken some hits from his Republican colleagues for being a supporter of renewables, but he’s a practical guy, from a long line of ranchers. His goal, in the moment, is not the immediate eradication of coal, but over time to replace it with Wyoming’s huge capacity for generating electricity with wind. As wind and solar capacity grow, fossil fuel use will diminish. It’s the future, and with this approach it could be said that the wind is at Gordon’s back.

Gordon’s approach to solving socio-economic and political issues aligns with what I know of as the time-tested diplomatic approach to resolving international disputes, that is, study what the other side wants and needs and construct a solution that’s a win-win for both sides, each getting something but not everything yet, constructively moving the ball forward.

In an interview during a segment on CBS’s “60 Minutes”, he made his methodology simple. “We need to quit talking about what we shouldn’t do, and instead, focus on what we can do.”

Senator Joe Manchin of coal country West Virginia echoed a similar but developed sentiment in an interview recently with the Wall Street Journal when he said: “Transition is coming. You have to embrace transition, but you have to make sure that there is something to replace what you’re transitioning to.” That’s progress Joe.

Do we need to reduce carbon emissions that are raising the mean temperature of our planet? Absolutely yes if we want our children and grandchildren to have a livable planet. Does that mean an abrupt end to fossil fuels? No, that’s not realistic. What is realistic is cooperative action making the transition to renewables as rapidly and responsibly as possible. Because of Wyoming’s Rocky Mountain geography, winds are strong and steady. The state benefits from what is referred to as the “Bernoulli effect,” where winds tend to increase in speed as they funnel through narrow passageways, or mountainous valleys as is the case in Wyoming.

Gov. Gordon sees a great opportunity for Wyoming to sell its excess electricity production carbon free to the nation’s power grid, but in a way where the transitory impact is well-matched to Wyoming’s circumstances. Has he taken some hits from coal and oil companies? Yes. Do some environmentalists think he should be moving with greater zeal? Yes. Is he frustrated by the cumbersome federal permit process? Yes, but what Gov. Gordon has done is to launch a major, future-focused economic development plan for the state that takes intentional action on climate challenges, creates a gradual soft landing for the fossil fuel industries in his state, and ensures that Wyoming will be ready for the latter part of the twenty-first century.

By extension Gordon’s approach to politics and problem solving is refreshing. We seem to be living in a time when every issue we face is categorized as either red brand or blue brand. Pick the issue: immigration; Ukraine; Israel; abortion; climate change; voting rights; the last election; inflation; gun control; China policy, trade, Vladimir Putin; the IRS; minimum wage; unions; the judicial system… to name just a few. Forget rational thinking about how to solve or engage with these issues. If it has a red tag on it or a blue tag on it, we (the partisan we) won’t budge, because these tags are team colors and we take pride in standing our ground… “it’s partisan way or the highway.”

We have somehow transitioned our loyalties from team America to team red or team blue. It’s a sad commentary that we can’t seem to take pride in solving problems that we know affect all of us.

Immigration is maybe the best example of this national dysfunction. Everyone knows we have an immigration problem, just like many other parts of the world as autocracies, wars and climate change push people around the globe to find safer or more livable circumstances. Many in Congress will say behind closed doors that immigration is a huge problem and that there are mutually recognized solutions, with viable win-win compromises that could be achieved. Yet many in party leadership like to keep hard line immigration positions public because they make for great campaign speeches.

Compromise takes character. It’s hard work, but there are always solutions in which parties can benefit from meeting somewhere in the middle. Meeting in the middle doesn’t mean compromising principles, and compromise doesn’t connote with losing, but rather with giving some to get some. Our bicameral legislature with two senators from each state and proportional representation in the House was a “Great Compromise” during the 1787 constitutional convention in Philadelphia.

There’s some hope heading into the New Year. A bipartisan group of senators is working hard to come up with a bill that would take action on immigration while sustaining important funding for Ukraine and Israel. It’s hard work. It’s what we expect from our political leaders in Washington, more hard work and less show-time performance politics.

We need more examples of leaders in the country like Gov. Mark Gordon, leaders who value progress over partisanship, who value team USA over team red or blue.

First Lady Barbara Bush once famously said, “I hate the fact that people think compromise is a dirty word.

Here’s looking forward to a promising New Year!

Bill Sims is a Hillsboro resident, retired president of the Denver Council on Foreign Relations, an author and runs a small farm in Berrysville with his wife. He is a former educator, executive and foundation president.