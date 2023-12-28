DAV honors local Eagles Riders chapter

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #123 recently honored Eagle Riders #1161 for their efforts in supporting them and veterans in the community. For many years now, the Eagle Riders have hosted an annual poker run and more recently added an annual car show, both directly benefiting DAV Chapter 123. Since 2021, the Eagle Riders #1161 have raised more than $37,000 for the DAV, which has helped aid numerous veterans in Highland County. Each Eagle Rider received their own Disabled American Veterans patch to add to their vests. If you are a disabled American veteran and would like more information on the local chapter, contact Adjutant Richard Kisamore at 937-402-4100.

Submitted photo