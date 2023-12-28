What gift would you bring to Jesus?

Carey Kinsolving Contributing columnist

“I would give baby Jesus some food, because they probably didn’t have a lot of money. They might have been poor, and they weren’t near a place with food,” says Megan, 9.

It’s easy to look at poor people as if something were wrong with them. Yet, God sent his son into this world through humble circumstances. The greatest became the least, not by accident, but by choice. In a world driven by lust for power, money and glory, Jesus put off heaven’s power and glory and clothed himself with humility.

“I would bring Jesus a baby bed, because he had to sleep on wood covered with hay,” says Jillian, 9.

There’s no palace or royal entourage here. The Son of God was laid in a manger, which was probably a feeding trough for animals. The Scripture simply states, “because there was no room for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:7)

“I would bring baby Jesus a blanket made out of sheep’s wool. Then I would wrap it around him so it would keep him warm,” says Katelyn, 9.

If anyone had given Jesus a wool blanket, it would have been prophetic. When John the Baptist saw Jesus at the beginning of his ministry, he declared, “Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” (John 1:29)

Levite priests slaughtered thousands of lambs in the temple as a covering for people’s sins. All the lambs ever slain on the temple altar could never permanently take away sin. Christmas is all about God invading this world on a mission from birth to offer himself as the perfect sacrifice for our sins.

“I would bring baby Jesus a cross necklace, because he died on a cross for our sins,” says Riley, 8.

Without the cross, the birth of Jesus becomes little more than a sweet story that we celebrate with holiday festivities and the exchange of gifts. The cross transforms the birth of a baby into the coming of a kingdom where individuals receive eternal life by believing in the Lord Jesus as their savior.

Like his humble birth, this simple act of faith in Christ alone can be brushed aside as something seemingly insignificant. Yet, it’s the difference between entering God’s kingdom and being forever banished from it.

Our separation from God has made us skeptical of salvation that is free. We want to earn what God has provided. We can’t imagine a love so lavish and an offer so generous. Without ever considering the cross as the meaning of Jesus’ birth, people wonder at the meaning of his dying words, “It is finished!” (John 19:30)

“If I were a wise man, I would first consult with God and ask Him what to give Him,” says Megan, 11.

This is a wise answer from a wise person. Often, we think we know what God wants from us. We don’t take time to consult him.

Some of the people whom Jesus had miraculously fed did consult with him when they asked the following question: “What shall we do, that we may work the works of God?” Jesus answered and said to them, “This is the work of God that you believe in Him whom He sent.” (John 6:28-29)

Think about this: Jesus was born to finish the work of our salvation on the cross.

Memorize this truth: John 6:29 quoted above.

Ask this question: Have you received the greatest Christmas gift by believing in the Lord Jesus as your savior?

