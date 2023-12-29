Stolen diamond, grocery robbed, RFL sets record

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1932, The News-Herald reported that Clem Edwards was arrested per the request of William Hapner due to a charge of larceny after Edwards allegedly stole a diamond ring worth around $100 from Hapner’s home, with the ring found in Edwards’ possession.

Officials of the Southern Ohio Electric Company reported to the Business Men’s Association that there was “very little chance” that Hillsboro would be getting natural gas, as the company said even at $1.50 per thousand, the company would still lose money on the product.

Harley Wilkin and William Caldwell Jr. purchased the good will, name and fixtures of the Ironclad Clothing Store from E.H. McClure, with the new proprietors planning to operate a clothing and men’s furnishing store under the name.

Four different men were arrested and fined on separate game laws, with William Kerns arrested for digging out and destroying the burrow of a skunk and William Arledge arrested for hunting on someone else’s property without receiving written permission.

In sports, the Lynchburg High School basketball team was decimated by the Highland squad, 32-8, and only scored a lone two field goals in the entire matchup with two Highland players each scoring more than the whole Lynchburg team combined.

The new Bell’s Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings including “The Crash,” starring Ruth Chatterton and George Brent, and “The Conquerors,” starring Richard Dix and Ann Harding.

Kerns Store, located on South High Street in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including $10 to $12.50 coats on sale for $7.50, all-wool sweaters for $1.49, house dresses for 59 cents and hats for 50 cents.

This week in 1957, The Press-Gazette reported that the Citizens Bank and Savings Company in Leesburg announced new officers and directors due to the sale of stock, with T.D. Ockerman, Leesburg, one of the people the stock was sold to.

Dr. Joe Orthefer, Greenfield veterinarian, was put in charge of the blood testing of dairy and beef breeding cattle with the design to eradicate brucellosis in the county, according to the Highland County Extension Office.

A Greenfield grocery that was burglarized was being investigated by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, with the stolen items including socks, boots, gloves and other various items equaling a value of $23.90.

Arnold Elzey, park manager for Rocky Fork Lake, announced that the park saw a 10 percent increase in attendance as well as a “slight” increase in license sales, with the reported attendance at about 820,000 people compared to 770,000 to 775,000 in 1956.

The Highland County tax duplicate, the database that showed the value of real estate and public utilities, was measured at $37,103,390, an increase of $1,132,060 compared to the prior year’s tax duplicate.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Dragoon Wells Massacre,” starring Katy Jurado, Barry Sullivan and Mona Freeman, and “Bombers B-52,” starring Natalie Wood and Karl Malden.

Smith’s Market, located one mile east on S.R. 124, advertised multiple products including tender chuck roast for 39 cents per pound, juicy sirloin steak for 59 cents per pound, lean short rib beef for 29 cents per pound and three pounds of hamburger for $1.

This week in 1982, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners reported a projected county services budget for 1983 of $7.2 million, up around $300,000 from the 1982 budget.

A Leesburg man was arrested following suspicion of theft at a North High Street grocery store with the theft involving three people, two of them making a purchase at the register and the third allegedly sneaking around the back, as around $80 to $90 was taken from the machines.

A car was put on display at 220 W. Main St. after Danny Shoemaker converted the vehicle to be able to run on “pure alcohol.” The display meant to “acquaint” people with the possibilities of the new fuel.

Hillsboro merchants reported a fair to good holiday shopping season with Tom Zimmerman, manager of Murphy’s, saying that the year’s December season was better than last year’s.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School basketball team lost a double overtime matchup to the Fairfield Lions by a score of 42-35, as the Lions had an overwhelming 44 free-throw attempts which allowed them to beat Hillsboro.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Airplane II: The Sequel,” written and directed by Ken Finkleman and starringRobert Hays, Julie Hagerty and Lloyd Bridges, with none of the original movie’s writers or director involved in the sequel.

Holthouse Furniture and Carpeting, located at 935 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a six-gun cabinet for $189, a cedar chest for $198, framed decorator wall mirrors for $58 and a queen-size sleeper sofa for $298.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland District Hospital Board of Trustees voted to eliminate the jobs of seven staff members in exchange for “a budgeting option that will put the hospital in better financial standing.

Multiple elected positions were up for grabs in the 2008 election, as Republicans Tom Horst and Jim Grove and Democrat Charles Newland were set to battle for a commissioner spot and Republican incumbent Ike Hodson had already filed for Highland County recorder.

An organization started by Hillsboro High School students, Students With A Purpose (SWAP), announced it planned to have its first directive to be a cleanup of the Hillsboro City Park on Railroad Street.

In sports, the McClain High School basketball team lost to Madison-Plains, 63-54, which ended a 15-game South Central Ohio League winning streak for McClain.

LocalNet advertised its internet holiday special, which included free 24/7 live technical support, instant messaging, 10 email addresses with spam protection and a custom start page for $99 for a full year.

