Democratic Women celebrate with tea

Members of the Democratic Women of Highland County are pictured in the home of Pat Lawrence (far left) and Larry Cadle. Submitted photo A table is set to host the Democratic Women of Highland County at the home of Pat Lawrence and Larry Cadle in Hillsboro. Submitted photo

The Democratic Women of Highland County were celebrated with an Appreciation Tea hosted Saturday afternoon at the Hillsboro home of Pat Lawrence and Larry Cadle.

Dina Philips, chairperson for Highland County Democrats, brought her daughters and said, “What a marvelous way to end the year! Everyone had such a wonderful time. The Democratic women very seldom have the opportunity to celebrate, and this certainly was a celebration we will remember always. We were overwhelmed with the beauty of their historic home, and especially the Christmas decorations and the seven trees.”

Pat and Larry welcomed 21 guests with orange-spiced tea, Earl Gray tea, punch, champagne and peach wine served in the dining room. Refreshments presented in the library included egg salad sandwiches, chicken-apple salad sandwiches, lemon nectar cake, pecan coconut cake, glazed sugar cookies, baklava, vanilla and raspberry dipped pretzels, praline pecans, mixed nuts, grapes, petit fours and patriotic handmade mints.

“Guests who correctly guessed the number of tree ornaments, gnomes, elves and snowmen won prizes, but every woman went home with a gift bag that included a necklace, a handmade bracelet, a bookmark and a heartfelt thank-you note from us,” Lawrence said. “I know how hard it is to be a Democrat in this area, but these ladies follow their hearts and keep working to make life better in Highland County. As one of them told me over Thanksgiving, ‘We’re Democrats. We help people. That’s what we do.’”

Adding to the festivities one of the honored guests, Linda Griffith, sang an a cappella rendition of ‘Memories”, which she says, “Sure summed up this beautiful afternoon tea — good friends, good food and good conversation.”

Pam Limes, a longstanding volunteer for the group, said she enjoyed the event, the enthusiasm and the appreciation. She said, “This was a grand way to end the year. It put smiles on our faces and gave us some optimism for the future of the Democratic Party in Highland County.”

Submitted by Linda Emery, secretary, Highland County Democratic Party.